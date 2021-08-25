Nasdaq scales new peak; Fed caution keeps S&P 500, Dow muted

Devik Jain
·3 min read

By Devik Jain

(Reuters) - Technology stocks nudged the Nasdaq to a record high on Wednesday, while a fall in healthcare shares and caution ahead of the Federal Reserve's annual symposium kept broader markets subdued.

Healthcare, consumer staples and utilities - sectors usually considered safe bets by stock market investors - were among the top decliners.

The financials index rose 0.9%, while growth stocks Google-owner Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc and Nvidia Corp gained between 0.2% and 2.8%, providing the biggest boost to the Nasdaq.

The benchmark S&P 500 posted its 50th record high close of this year on Tuesday as positive news on COVID-19 vaccines raised hopes of a swift economic recovery after worries about a spike in the Delta variant of the coronavirus sparked volatility in markets earlier this month.

Focus is now on the Fed's economic symposium at Jackson Hole later this week for views on when the central bank will start tapering its massive asset purchases program. Fed chair Jerome Powell will speak on Friday.

"When it gets down to investors' confidence in the direction of the market, there's still a lot of anxiety about the Delta variant," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive of AXS Investments in New York.

"There's not a consistent set of data points that we can hang our hat on, in terms of knowing the longer term direction of the markets."

Earlier in the day, data showed new orders for key U.S.-made capital goods were unexpectedly flat in July amid supply constraints, suggesting a moderation in business spending on equipment after robust growth over the past year.

Meanwhile, Reuters calculations showed that global corporate profits, a key driver of the recent rally, are likely to fall in the third quarter for the first time in 18 months after record earnings in April-June.

At 10:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 17.61 points, or 0.05%, at 35,383.87, the S&P 500 was up 4.88 points, or 0.11%, at 4,491.11, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 12.96 points, or 0.09%, at 15,032.76.

Progress on the Biden administration's multi-trillion-dollar spending plans was also on investors' radar after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a $3.5 trillion budget framework and agreed to vote by Sept. 27 on a $1 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill.

Among stocks, Nordstrom Inc tumbled 17.9% after the department store operator posted a 6% decline in quarterly revenue from pre-pandemic levels and flagged supply chain issues and stiff competition.

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc jumped 13.7% after the sporting goods retailer announced a special dividend and raised its annual sales and profit forecast.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.40-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and 1 new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 97 new highs and 21 new lows.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Watch this makeup artist transform herself into different celebrities

    This makeup artist has turned herself into everyone from Jack Sparrow to Queen Elizabeth.&nbsp;

  • After Taliban takeover, concerns mount over U.S. counterterrorism ability

    With no U.S. troops or reliable partners left, jails emptied of militants and the Taliban in control, doubts are mounting within President Joe Biden's administration over Washington's ability to stem a resurgence of al Qaeda and other extremists in Afghanistan, six current and former U.S. officials told Reuters. Afghan security forces whom the United States helped train crumbled as Taliban militants made their way through Afghanistan in less than two weeks, leaving the United States with few partners on the ground.

  • Pentagon makes Pfizer vaccine mandatory after FDA approval- memo

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Pentagon on Wednesday ordered all active-duty service members to be vaccinated with the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine days after the Food and Drug Administration granted it full approval. In a memo seen by Reuters, the Pentagon ordered the military to start the process immediately but did not put a specific timeline on when it should be completed. Vaccination rates are highest in the Navy, which suffered from a high-profile outbreak last year aboard an aircraft carrier.

  • German show traces Nazi-era artists' success after the war

    A new show examining how some of the Nazis' favorite visual artists were able to successfully continue their work in postwar Germany is set to open in Berlin this week. It traces the careers and works of many who figured on a list of “Divinely Gifted" artists, compiled in 1944 on behalf of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels. In contrast, Jewish artists and those critical of the Nazis were defamed and persecuted while their works were banned from museums as so-called “degenerate art.”

  • Investing $27,550 in These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Bring You $100 a Month

    Investing in dividend stocks can be a great way to grow your portfolio even if you are worried about whether your investments themselves will rise in value. You can even use dividend income to help pay bills or cover expenses. The one downside is that many dividend stocks don't pay on a monthly basis.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • Pakistan's B2B marketplace and digital ledger platform Bazaar raises $30 million

    A one-year-old startup that is building a business-to-business marketplace for merchants in Pakistan and also helping them digitize their bookkeeping is the latest to secure a mega-round in the South Asian market. Bazaar said on Tuesday it has raised $30 million in a Series A round. The new financing round -- the largest Series A in Pakistan -- was led by Silicon Valley-based early-stage VC Defy Partners and Singapore-based Wavemaker Partners.

  • These 5 Cannabis Companies Have Combined for More Than $1 Billion in Quarterly Revenue

    If you want exposure to the red-hot cannabis market, five companies to consider that are dominating the industry right now are Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF), Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF), Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF), Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF), and Harvest Health & Recreation (OTC: HRVSF). Curaleaf released its second-quarter results on Aug. 9, showing sales of $312 million were up 20% over the previous period and 166% higher than the same quarter last year. In May, Curaleaf announced that it was acquiring Colorado cannabis company Los Sueños, which has one of the largest outdoor marijuana farms in the country.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Boeing Has a Safety Issue. Why the Stock Gained.

    The Federal Aviation Administration will look into how Boeing handles safety-related communications with it, but the stock isn’t reacting, for a good reason. The review, reported late Monday by The Wall Street Journal, comes after a small survey, conducted by the FAA, found that about a third of respondents at the company reported difficulties in being transparent with the regulator. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock closed up about 1% Tuesday.

  • XRP Has More Reason To Moon As Ripple Proposes Smart Contracts Capability For XRPL

    Ripple continues to develop its ecosystem as it has announced a new development. This new development is likely to thrust XRP Ledger (XRPL) as a challenger to ETH and BSC in the smart contract arena – XRPL is planning to enable smart contracts on the XRPL. David Schwartz, the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Ripple revealed this feature to the public while sharing his vision on the 7th of June. This new feature is called Federated Sidechains. This new addition is very beneficial for the cryptoc

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]