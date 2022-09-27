Nasdaq Scrutinizes Share Allocations After Mysterious IPO Gains

1
Kiuyan Wong
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Nasdaq Inc. is asking for more specifics relating to share allocations for initial public offerings by small-cap firms as it boosts scrutiny in a corner of the market that’s seen a number of huge price swings.

The exchange in the past few weeks asked a slew of applicants for information including the names and account details for individuals being allocated shares during the IPO process, according to Gordon Tsang, a partner at Hong Kong-based law firm Stevenson, Wong & Co. Nasdaq also requested detail on the quantity of shares allocated and the brokerages involved, said Tsang, who has advised on recent US IPOs including Magic Empire Global Ltd. and Top Financial Group.

The details follow a Bloomberg News report last week that Nasdaq has increased its oversight following outsized stock price fluctuations at more than a dozen small-cap companies that debuted in the US this year. The stricter checks may add to uncertainty around the timing of several planned IPOs, including Hongli Group Inc., Lichen China Ltd. as well as US-based Alopexx Inc.

“The fresh requests from Nasdaq aims at enhancing transparency on placements and connected transactions at IPOs, a lot like what Hong Kong regulators asked for a few years ago,” Tsang said in an interview. “We are optimistic that the deals would eventually go through and successfully list.”

A representative from Nasdaq declined to comment.

The gap between pricing an IPO and its first trading day is much shorter in the US than in Hong Kong, where there’s typically a five-day lag. In the US, underwriters aren’t routinely asked to submit share allocation details, in part due to the limited time for it to be reviewed.

In Hong Kong, the regulator halted some deals in 2017 amid concern there were abnormalities in the share allocations of some small-cap listings that might jeopardize an orderly market open on debut.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • TikTok Deal Remains Elusive as Biden Administration Works to Solve Data Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and TikTok are working on an agreement that would let the video-sharing site keep operating in the US, but negotiations have stalled over concerns that the company’s Chinese ownership poses a national security threat, people with knowledge of the matter said.Once reached, the agreement would allow the platform to continue operating in the US, though it would place additional restrictions on how data from US users is stored, said the people, who asked not t

  • Grab Tries to Reassure Investors After Market Plunge

    (Bloomberg) -- Grab Holdings Ltd. expects slower growth of 45% to 55% in 2023 as the Southeast Asian internet giant adjusts to a market downturn and speeds up efforts to reverse years of losses.Chief Executive Officer Anthony Tan kicked off the company’s first investor day by trying to reassure shareholders Grab was on the rebound. The company backed by SoftBank Group Corp., which posted revenue growth of 79% last quarter, should break even in the second half of 2024 on an adjusted earnings basi

  • Japan’s 20-Year Yield Rises Above 1% for First Time Since 2015

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s 20-year bond yields rose to the highest level since 2015 as global debt markets come under pressure from expectations of further monetary tightening.Yields on the securities climbed by 2.5 basis points to 1.015%. So-called super-long JGBs are more vulnerable to moves in overseas bonds as they are outside the Bank of Japan’s curve control policy aimed at capping benchmark 10-year yields at an upper limit of 0.25%.The rising yields prompted the BOJ to conduct unscheduled bon

  • Optus, Australian govt clash over cyber attack amid reports of hacker retreat

    Australia's No. 2 telecoms firm Optus, hit by a massive cyber attack, faced a barrage of criticism on Tuesday, with the government accusing it of trying to conceal the magnitude of the breach even as reports said hackers had deleted stolen data. The Australian federal government has blamed Optus for the breach, flagged an overhaul of privacy rules and higher fines, and suggested the company had "effectively left the window open" for hackers to steal data. Optus Chief Executive Kelly Bayer Rosmarin said there was lot of "misinformation out there".

  • China Ratings Startup Challenges System Where Even AAAs Default

    (Bloomberg) -- A spate of defaults by Chinese borrowers with seemingly impeccable onshore ratings has left antsy investors in the world’s second-largest credit market craving credible research to distinguish good debt from bad. Now a little known startup is seeking to tap that demand and is winning fans.Though not exactly a household name, Shenzhen-based Ratingdog has slowly been carving out a name for itself within China’s corporate-bond community by flagging risks well before defaults occur. S

  • Covenant Logistics (CVLG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Covenant Logistics (CVLG) closed the most recent trading day at $28.01, moving +0.21% from the previous trading session.

  • Crocs (CROX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Crocs (CROX) closed at $65.60 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day.

  • ServiceNow (NOW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    ServiceNow (NOW) closed at $370.10 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.84% move from the prior day.

  • Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) closed the most recent trading day at $1,531.99, moving -1.64% from the previous trading session.

  • Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) closed at $92.87, marking a -1.56% move from the previous day.

  • Poverty in Lebanon drives deadly migrant tragedy

    STORY: Tripoli. A city where Lebanon’s richest politicians live – and the poorest residents once again mourn their dead.Among them, taxi driver Mustafa Misto, and his three young children. Their bodies were found off Syria’s coast on Thursday (September 22) after they left Lebanon on a migrant boat carrying over 100 people. Lebanese transport minister Ali Hamie told Reuters 95 people died in the accident, including 24 children and 31 women.This voyage marks the deadliest of its kind from Lebanon, where despair is forcing more and more people to attempt the perilous journey on overcrowded boats to seek a better life. Misto embarked on his ill-fated journey to Europe after falling heavily in debt. Relatives and neighbours say he sold his car and his mother’s gold to feed his family, yet still could not afford simple things, like cheese for his children’s sandwiches. His cousin Rawane El Maneh said that while everyone knows they may die at sea, some bank on hope: “They went with hope, not to die, but to renew their lives. Now they are in a new life. I hope it's much better than this one here. I still can't understand why this happened, I really can't get my mind around it. I really wish they made it and were able to secure a good life, the life they were dreaming of."The tragedy highlights the soaring poverty levels in northern Lebanon, which has caused people to take desperate measures- three years into the country’s financial collapse. While many of Lebanon’s sectarian leaders have spent money in their communities, Tripoli residents say their town has been neglected, despite being home to a number of ultra-rich politicians. El Maneh voiced anger at Najib Mikati, Lebanon's billionaire tycoon prime minister.“We're in a country where politicians just suck up money, talk, and have no regard for what people need.”Lebanon's second city with a population of roughly half a million, Tripoli was already the country’s poorest before the financial crisis – due to decades of corruption and bad governance overseen by elites. Experts say the city has seen no major development efforts since the 1975-90 civil war.Mikati's office denies all charges of neglect, however. In a statement it said the tycoon's charitable foundations had long been among the city's biggest supporters.

  • Why Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Won't Make a Comeback

    Best Buy has a fairly unique story in the retail world. The electronics chain appeared to be on its way toward bankruptcy when it made the unconventional choice to hire Hubert Joly -- an executive with a hospitality background -- to take over the chain. At the time, that move seemed like a misstep, but it turned out to be one of the best hires it retail history.

  • Clean Harbors (CLH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Clean Harbors (CLH) closed at $107.65, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day.

  • Credit Suisse Working on Asset Sales as Part of New Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG said it’s working on possible asset and business sales as it seeks ways to drive down costs and restore profitability under a strategic plan to be announced next month.Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Not

  • Plunging pound pauses as investors await policy response

    "The Fed is firmly hawkish and global growth is weakening, and you put those forces together alongside higher elements of risk aversion - it's all pointing to a strong dollar if not a strengthening dollar." Japan intervened to support the battered yen for the first time in decades last week, which has been enough to stave off too many further losses for the yen, for now.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD. To skip our analysis of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, its performance, and weighting of the components, you can go directly to see the 5 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down […]

  • 3 Dividend Aristocrats In Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio You Can Buy Right Now

    A little-known group of Buffett stocks includes three members of dividend royalty with solid growth prospects.