Nasdaq tops quarterly profit views on trading surge

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the Nasdaq market site in the Manhattan borough of New York City
Niket Nishant and John McCrank
·2 min read

By Niket Nishant and John McCrank

(Reuters) - Nasdaq Inc reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday, boosted by strength in its trading business against a backdrop of high market volatility and a surge in initial public offerings.

The exchange operator posted adjusted net income of $1.96 per share for the quarter, versus estimates of $1.74 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

A new cohort of retail investors armed with mobile trading apps helped spark a broad surge in trading volumes in the quarter, piling into heavily shorted stocks like GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings, to punish hedge funds that bet against them.

That drove a 20% jump in revenue at Nasdaq's market services unit, its biggest business, to $338 million.

In listings, Nasdaq said 196 special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) debuted on its exchange in the quarter, along with 79 operating companies, including Bumble, Affirm and Playtika.

More recently, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global started trading on Nasdaq, briefly becoming a $100-billion company, making it more valuable than Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange combined.

Nasdaq provides market surveillance tools and technology to cryptocurrency exchanges. It also compiles a cryptocurrency index that it partnered with Brazilian asset manager Hashdex to create an exchange-traded fund, which accredited non-U.S. investors can buy and sell on the Bermuda Stock Exchange.

"We're hoping with a second partner to kind of hopefully bring that into the U.S. in coming months," Nasdaq Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said on a call with analysts.

Revenue from the New York-based company's investment intelligence segment, which includes indexes, was up 22% from a year earlier at $258 million, as investors poured into products related to the company's tech-heavy indexes. Indexing revenues were up 40% to $29 million year-over-year.

Excluding transaction-based expenses, net revenue surged 21% to $851 million.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and John McCrank in New York; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Steve Orlofsky)

Recommended Stories

  • The Postal Service is running a running a 'covert operations program' that monitors Americans' social media posts

    The law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service has been quietly running a program that tracks and collects Americans’ social media posts, including those about planned protests, according to a document obtained by Yahoo News.

  • China's overseas naval base is now big enough for its aircraft carriers, a top US commander says

    "They have just expanded that by adding a significant pier that can even support their aircraft carriers," Gen. Stephen Townsend said.

  • 21-year-old paratrooper died in jump from Blackhawk helicopter at Fort Bragg, Army says

    She was serving her third enlistment in the Army.

  • Truck drives into crowd celebrating Chauvin verdict

    Demonstrators forced out of the way amid screams of ‘oh my god’

  • Putin warns that anyone who threatens Russia's security will 'regret' it as he amasses 100,000 troops on Ukraine's borders

    Anyone who threatens Russian security "will regret their deeds more than they have regretted anything in a long time," Putin said.

  • Noem at prayer breakfast: 'Stop being offended by each other'

    South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem says the world is "addicted to being offended" and we need to "start talking to people you've written off."

  • Tucker Carlson's reaction to Derek Chauvin's conviction was to cast doubt on the jurors who decided he murdered George Floyd

    After Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murder, Tucker Carlson said the jury was motivated by fear of further protests if they acquitted.

  • Prince Harry Flies Home, Skipping Queen’s Birthday, as Hopes Fade for Reconciliation

    VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesPrince Harry has flown home to California—missing the queen’s first birthday as a widow—amid growing evidence that his visit to the U.K. did not significantly improve “strained” relations with his father and brother despite some positive signs.Harry arrived at LAX airport on Tuesday afternoon, getting back to his home in Montecito by 4 p.m. local time, dailymail.com reports.He is understood to have flown into Los Angeles on an American Airlines flight from London Heathrow. A chauffeur-driven MPV was seen leaving the private terminal at LAX and arriving at their Montecito mansion.However hopes were fading Wednesday that a brief carefully choreographed chat between Harry and William as they walked out of their grandfather’s funeral on Saturday would herald a new era of royal relations.The Times reported that Harry’s relationship with his father and brother continues to be “strained” and said any exchanges between them at the funeral will have done little to improve matters.If you love The Daily Beast’s royal coverage, then we hope you’ll enjoy The Royalist, a members-only series for Beast Inside. Become a member to get it in your inbox on Sunday.Sources told The Times it was “unthinkable” there would have been serious discussions after the funeral on the grave matters raised by Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. Harry told Oprah his brother and father were “trapped” in the monarchy and angrily criticized his father’s lack of understanding for his and Meghan’s unhappiness. The couple also accused an unnamed family member of making racist inquiries about the likely color of the skin of any children Meghan and Harry might have.Harry returned home before his grandmother turned 95 on Wednesday, just days after the funeral of her husband of 77 years.Having been obliged to sit alone at the funeral due to strict British coronavirus regulations, the queen is also thought unlikely to see her family on her birthday. She is likely to spend the day at Windsor Castle with only a small bubble of staff. Current English coronavirus rules forbid families from gathering inside, however gatherings outside or in gardens are permitted.Harry’s speedy return to the U.S. comes after several days of mixed reports on the progress of reconciliation attempts with his father and brother. Much seems unresolved, despite reports that Harry, William, and Charles spent several hours locked in conversation after the funeral.Conflicting reports have emerged about this alleged conversation.The Mail claimed that Charles and William insisted on meeting with Harry together so that nobody’s words could be misconstrued afterward, and that the meeting happened on the grounds of Windsor Castle. The Sun said the meeting happened at Harry’s home, Frogmore Cottage, and that Kate was present. The palace has refused to comment for fear of inflaming the delicate situation.What is not in doubt is that after Saturday’s funeral, William and Harry walked back to Windsor Castle from St. George’s Chapel together. Harry’s brief visit to the U.K. for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh was his first trip back to Britain in a year. The brothers had not seen each other in person since a frosty encounter at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey, before the coronavirus pandemic hit.Upon leaving the funeral, Harry first spoke to Kate Middleton, who diplomatically appeared to engineer the situation so that the brothers walked together. Just weeks previously, Harry’s wife had accused Kate of allowing the uncorrected circulation of lies about who made who cry in the run-up to Meghan’s wedding. Meghan, who is expecting a baby girl in the summer, did not travel on doctor’s orders but did send a handwritten note and a wreath.The trip marked the first time Harry has seen his family since making explosive allegations about royal racism during an interview with Oprah last month and claiming his father and brother are “trapped in the system.”William is known to have been deeply hurt by what Harry said, and Charles was upset by Harry saying he felt let down by his father and Harry’s accusation that he cut him off financially, and refused to take his phone calls.Harry will now begin another 10-day quarantine as recommended for travelers to the U.S. by the CDC.The queen Wednesday issued a statement saying: “I have, on the occasion of my 95th birthday today, received many messages of good wishes, which I very much appreciate.“While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world.“My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘I’m going to Miami Beach!’ Fresh off boxing victory, Jake Paul double dips at parties

    Think back long ago, to pre-pandemic days.

  • Dave Bautista says he demanded to be the next Bane in a meeting with Warner Bros.

    The "Army of the Dead" star revealed that he made it clear to Warner Bros. and DC that he wants to play the legendary villain.

  • Ted Cruz says Biden's comments about the Derek Chauvin verdict are 'grounds for a mistrial'

    Ted Cruz said that President Joe Biden's comments before the Derek Chauvin trial verdict could be grounds for a mistrial.

  • Lizzo posted an unedited nude selfie and revealed she'd usually 'fix' and 'smooth' her body in photos

    The "Truth Hurts" rapper said she's trying to be more "real" on social media and change the conversation about beauty standards.

  • Images capture Cori Bush and Ayanna Pressley's emotional reaction as Derek Chauvin was found guilty for the murder of George Floyd

    The congresswomen were seen tearfully embracing after a jury found Derek Chauvin guilty on all three charges in the death of George Floyd.

  • The Lyrid meteor shower will leave 'glowing dust trains' across the sky on Thursday. Here's how to watch.

    Every April, Earth passes through a trail of debris left behind by a comet. As debris enters our atmosphere, it burns up and streaks across the sky.

  • Indonesia searching for missing submarine with 53 on board

    Indonesia's navy is searching for a submarine that went missing north of the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board, the military said Wednesday. Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto said the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise when it missed a scheduled reporting call. The submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali, he said.

  • Top nuclear commander says he will push to put bombers back on alert if US gets rid of its ICBMs

    The STRATCOM commander says he needs a modern nuclear force because he cannot deter "leftovers of the Cold War" forever.

  • She Claimed Her 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Ran Away. Then Cops Found a Body in Her Car.

    Gem County Sheriff's Office/Ada County Sheriff's OfficeConnie Ann Smith, of Emmett, Idaho, reported her 8-year-old granddaughter missing on April 12, telling police she’d run away.Three days later, little Taryn Summers was found—stuffed inside a garbage bag in the backseat of the grandma’s black Lexus, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Monday.Authorities have now charged Smith with failing to notify law enforcement of death and destruction of evidence. During her Monday afternoon arraignment, Gem County Prosecuting Attorney Erik Thompson called the case “egregious” and said additional charges could be filed soon.“This is a huge devastation and loss to my sister, my family, and I and we are completely heartbroken to lose a family member at such a young age and in such a tragic way. Taryn had a personality twice her size and was a very funny and smart little girl who could always make everyone laugh,” Jennifer Sexton, Summers’ aunt, wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. “Taryn is so loved and was a bright light taken in such an evil way from this world way too soon, and she will be greatly missed.”Did Bigfoot Murder Three People in the Woods of California?While authorities have only identified the child found inside Smith’s car as “TS,” family members have confirmed her identity. Last week, the Gem County Sheriff’s Office announced it had discovered a body believed to be Taryn’s, with details matching those in the affidavit. The affidavit also lists Smith as the grandmother and custodian of “TS,” and says Smith has a son whose last name is Summers. The 54-year-old is the owner of the property where the little girl was reportedly last seen.Authorities say that when officers arrived at Smith’s house after she’d reported Summers missing, they discovered a piece of the carpet had been cut out. Smith allegedly told police she’d removed the carpet and burned it after the had child “defecated” on it.The affidavit states that police ultimately learned that earlier in the day, Smith had been seen driving from a preschool with Summers sleeping in the backseat. Smith admitted the girl was still asleep when they arrived home and that she carried her into a bedroom.On April 14, police and Idaho state forensics investigators returned to search the home again—and found a “small brown spot” on the bedroom wall they believed to be blood.After several searches around Smith’s property, investigators gained access to Smith’s Lexus—after she initially told police she “did not know where the key (was) for the vehicle.”Inside, they found Summers’ body in a black trash bag on the floor. Investigators said the little girl had vomit on her shirt and in her hair. Smith was then arrested on April 15, according to online court records.“In reviewing the probable cause affidavit, the alleged conduct is disturbing,” Judge Tyler Smith said during Smith’s hearing on Monday, before ordering an $800,000 bond. “Report that the child was missing. Ultimately the discovery of the deceased child on the property, I believe two days later. The potential penalty, depending on the conclusion of the investigation, could be severe.”Smith’s attorney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Authorities also noted that Summer was not the only relative connected to Smith who’s gone missing. The Gem County Sheriff’s Office said that 16-year-old Tristan Conner Sexton went missing in September 2020 and 14-year-old Taylor Summers disappeared in October. Both teens have since been located and were not in danger.All three children lived in Smith’s house after being moved from their mother’s house in 2019 after testing positive for hard drugs, according to EastIdahoNews. “Law enforcement has been in contact with Taylor and does not believe her to be in danger at this time. Family has been in contact with Tristan Sexton and law enforcement does not believe him to be in danger at this time,” Gem County Sheriff Donnie Wunder said on Thursday. “I want to thank everyone for their concern and support during the last few days.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A mom was found dead in a car, next to her sleeping toddler, at a South Florida hotel

    A 32-year-old mother was found dead early Tuesday, next to her sleeping child, inside a car in the parking lot of a Boynton Beach hotel.

  • How one Chinatown curbs anti-Asian violence and unites a city

    Multiethnic teams of volunteers patrolling Chinatown in Oakland, California, are awaking and uniting the city.

  • What's on TV Wednesday: 'SEAL Team' on CBS

    What's on TV tonight, Wednesday, April 21: "Seal Team" on CBS; "Critical Care: America vs. the World" on PBS and more