Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.60

Nasdaq, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.60 on 24th of June. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.5%.

Nasdaq's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Before making this announcement, Nasdaq was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 1.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nasdaq Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The dividend has gone from US$0.52 in 2012 to the most recent annual payment of US$2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Nasdaq has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 52% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Nasdaq's Dividend

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Nasdaq is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Nasdaq that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

