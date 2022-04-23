Nasdaq's (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

Nasdaq, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NDAQ) dividend will be increasing to US$0.60 on 24th of June. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 1.3%.

Nasdaq's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. However, prior to this announcement, Nasdaq's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 1.0% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 35%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Nasdaq Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The first annual payment during the last 10 years was US$0.52 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$2.40. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17% a year over that time. We can see that payments have shown some very nice upward momentum without faltering, which provides some reassurance that future payments will also be reliable.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Nasdaq has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 52% per annum. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Nasdaq's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for Nasdaq that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is Nasdaq not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

