Naseem Salamah, a Rockford area financial adviser, sentenced in wired fraud case

ROCKFORD — A Loves Park financial adviser will spend more than four years in federal prison for bilking elderly clients out of nearly $1 million.

Naseem Salamah, 41, was sentenced March 23 to four years and four months behind bars after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud.

Court records show that between August 2017 to May 2021, while he was employed by NinePoint Advisors, Salamah stole more than $968,000 by transferring funds belonging to three clients into an account he controlled, claiming he was diversifying their investments.

You might like: 'Unbeatable freshness?' Rockford woman's lawsuit says info on these plastic bags misleads

Authorities alleged that he forged the signature of his company’s chief compliance officer to make it look like the transfers were approved.

Salamah, who also had stints at MetLife Securities and Morgan Stanley, spent the money on vacations, luxury car leases, expensive dinners, and private school tuition for his children.

Judge Iain Johnston also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $968,582.12.

Salamah also faces civil penalties in a case filed against him by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jim Hagerty: jhagerty@rrstar.com; @jimhagerty

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Rockford area financial adviser sentenced in wire fraud case