🌱 Nashua Daily: Lottery Winner To Buy New Cars; Dead Body Found; More

Sunny to partly cloudy. High: 62 Low: 40.

Humane Society for Greater Nashua: "These fuzzy faces are looking for families to love them. Could it be yours? Come visit us and let us introduce you to a pup! https://www.hsfn.org/available... Walk-ins welcome. We're open Mon-Fri 12pm-5pm, and Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. Closed..." (Facebook)

Nashua Silver Knights: "Just when you thought that the Silver Knight season couldn’t get any more exciting… Join us at Holman Stadium on June 3 at 6:03 p.m. for 603 Day with the Silver Knights. 🌲NH-themed games and promotions 🐺 Post-game fireworks display 🦌 ..." (Facebook)

United Way of Greater Nashua: "FRIDAYS UNITED today at Family Promise of Southern New Hampshire talking about Mother's Day" (Facebook)

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua: "A HUGE thank you to muralist J Daniel Correa Osorio for coming in all last week and gifting his incredible artistic talents to create the beautiful and inspiring mural now on display in our Clubhouse Education Room! Our staff and kids we..." (Facebook)

Nashua Senior Activity Center: "NSAC Executive Director Margo Bell and Development Director Judy Porter were thrilled to accept a generous donation from Kevin Walsh of Club National. Thank you to everyone who came out to support the Center at Club National's Meat Bingo..." (Facebook)

Nashua Senior Activity Center: "Be sure to check out this week's The Hippo for a great article on Fire and Fusion-An Executive Chef Competition The Arbors of Bedford - Bedford, NH Bedford Falls Fairview Senior Living Benchmark Senior Living at Nashua Crossings Bridges ..." (Facebook)

Nashua Public Library: "Celebrate Earth Day by finding all of the beautiful butterflies hidden in the Children's Room!" (Facebook)

Humane Society for Greater Nashua: "𝗧𝗼𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗿𝗼𝘄: It's time to dig out those old electronics taking up space in the basement/garage because tomorrow is HSFN's Earth Day Electronics Recycling Fundraiser! This a fantastic opportunity to safely dispose of your unused elec..." (Facebook)

United Way of Greater Nashua: "♻️🌎 Today is Earth Day AND the first day of our United (W)E-Recycle event! 🥳 There are two ways to celebrate with us! 1) Recycle your old electronics or 2) Donate them to our School Supply Pantry to benefit students in need. You can dr..." (Facebook)

Nashua Transit System: "Transit Center Renovation Phase 3b On Monday, April 25th, 2022, Phase 3b of renovations will be starting at the Transit Center. Construction will take place on the north side of the building and the flow of traffic will flip direction. V..." (Facebook)

United Way of Greater Nashua: "United (w)E-Recycle is starting off beautifully on this glorious earth day! Thank you to the Day of Caring sponsors who make this event possible and the volunteers who are assisting community members in a long-awaited spring cleaning! Ta..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "This week we learned the importance of KNOW. SEE. RESPOND. and gained practical tools to #preventchildsexualabuse—but our work is never done! We're committed to year-round prevention, and we hope you are too! Commit to prevention today: ..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "[MEMBER NEWSLETTER] DYK, we are looking for summer staff and giving out a SUMMER STAFF BONUS DEAL? Learn all about it, see what else is coming up at the YMCA and how you can be part of it all. Find your passion. Find your Y. https://mail..." (Facebook)

Nashua Public Library: "Voice your opinion on the future of the Elm Street School site! Fill out the survey: https://www.nashuanh.gov/1501/Elm-Street-Middle-School-Study" (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "How are you celebrating #EarthDay? Here at the Y, we’re taking a walk and seeking out signs of spring." (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Nashua Crown Hill: "Hi. - So I am still looking for help this morning. Basically I am disabled and I would like someone's help bringing garbage bags of garbage down to the trash room of the building I live in. The building does have two elevators. I als..." (Nextdoor)

