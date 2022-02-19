🌱 Nashua Daily: Obits; 65K Open Jobs; Sports; More

Happy Saturday, neighbors! It's Tony Schinella. Here's what's happening today in town.

First, today's weather:

A snow squall this afternoon. High: 37 Low: 16.

Here are the top stories today in Nashua:

Today in Nashua:



Live Music with Par 3 at Millyard Brewery (4:00 PM)

Brass and Percussion Weekend - Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps (12:00 AM)

South Admin: Panther Players Winter Festival (7:00 AM)

Chocolate and Beer Tasting (4:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Nashua Fire Fighters IAFF Local 789: "The Executive Board and Members of IAFF Local 789 would like to extend our best wishes and Congratulations to Chief of Department Brian Rhodes on his retirement after serving 35 years with Nashua Fire Rescue. Whether as Chief or while se..." (Facebook)

Humane Society for Greater Nashua: "Happy Friday! We have some lovable dogs just waiting to be found by their new families. Get your weekend off to a great start. Come by the shelter and meet your new best friend today! 🐱🐶🐰 https://www.hsfn.org/available... Walk-ins ..." (Facebook)

Nashua Silver Knights: "We’re excited to welcome right-handed pitcher Jonah Wachter from Tulane to the 2022 Silver Knights! Last spring, Wachter threw a no-hitter at Holman Stadium to help Concord High clinch the state title. This summer, Jonah will be joining ..." (Facebook)

Greater Nashua Habitat for Humanity: "Today marks the end of another chapter in our affiliate’s history. Some of you may already know that our Executive Director Scott Slattery will continue his career at UNH - Cooperative Extension starting next week. We would like to take ..." (Facebook)

Nashua Park and Recreation: "Congrats to the Wildcats on their Boys Jr Biddy City Championship! They defeated the Spurs 43-22 at Amherst St Elementary last night to take home the title. Well done!" (Facebook)

Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter, Inc.: "The Bangor Savings Bank Foundation will give more than $155,000 to 45 local nonprofit organizations in Maine and New Hampshire. In celebration of our 15th year of Community Matters More, the one nonprofit that receives the most overall v..." (Facebook)

The Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce: "Have you registered for our 2022 Mini Golf Tournament yet? If you haven't, what are you waiting for?! Spots are filling up! This is a great opportunity to meet new people, have a fun teambuilding outing and a have a little competition. W..." (Facebook)

United Way of Greater Nashua: "🎉Adoptable NINA! 🥰 This adorable, energetic Foster Dog beauty was voted the "Cutest Canine" for the United Way's Nashua Nor'Easter. Everyone gets kisses from Nina! Foster Dad Chris reports that this description is not a fair representa..." (Facebook)

United Way of Greater Nashua: "Riddle Me This? Who are the great sponsors and celebratory people who made last night wonderful? Maybe it was YOU! Enjoy these ice breakers riddles created by Teddy and designed by Jim Hayford, two volunteers for the UWGN! Joyce Cooling ..." (Facebook)

Boys & Girls Club of Greater Nashua: "Attention Club families! The Club will be open 8:30 AM - 6 PM this Monday, 2/21." (Facebook)

United Way of Greater Nashua: "Let's celebrate our community education heroes!" (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "GET IT CHECKED: Join us at the Nashua YMCA on Feb. 28 from 10am-12pm for a blood pressure check event that will include games, prizes and light refreshments. We're proud to be partnering with St. Joseph Hospital and Rivier University for..." (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "[NEWSLETTER] NEW My Y Account System Landing Soon: Read About the New Registration System coming in March. See what's happening, present and future, at the YMCA and how you can be part of it. https://mailchi.mp/nmymca.org/feb21" (Facebook)

YMCA of Greater Nashua: "The Y is just a starting line. A before-work hustle. An after-school home. A corner to call my own. With a Y, you can stand strong seen and supported all along. It’s a million faces in a mirror and everyone, belongs. Find your Y! www.nmy..." (Facebook)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Job listings:

Laborer (Details)

Delivery Driver (Details)

Now Hiring School Bus Drivers ✅NO CDL Required to Apply (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Nashua Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at tony.schinella@patch.com

You're officially in the loop for today! I'll see you around.

— Tony Schinella

About me: Award-winning journalist and broadcaster for Patch.com in NH (off and on) since June 2011. Community coverage includes Concord, Hampton-North Hampton, Merrimack, Nashua, Portsmouth, and Salem. Reachable at tony.schinella@patch.com. Career highlights available on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/an...

This article originally appeared on the Nashua Patch