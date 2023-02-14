Nashua man arrested for sexual assault

Feb. 14—A Nashua man has been charged with multiple counts of rape in what police are calling a domestic violence case.

Victor Enriquez-Marin, 42, was arrested on Tuesday and released on cash bail.

According to a news release, a woman went to the Nashua police department on Jan. 18 and told officers that a male acquaintance had sexually assaulted her several times at a local home over the course of a few years.

Detectives from the special investigations division investigated the case and obtained a warrant for Enriquez-Marin's arrest. He was charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, domestic violence, a special felony that carries a potential state prison sentence.

A court hearing is set for March 16.