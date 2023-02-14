Nashua man arrested for sexual assault

Shawne Wickham, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Feb. 14—A Nashua man has been charged with multiple counts of rape in what police are calling a domestic violence case.

Victor Enriquez-Marin, 42, was arrested on Tuesday and released on cash bail.

According to a news release, a woman went to the Nashua police department on Jan. 18 and told officers that a male acquaintance had sexually assaulted her several times at a local home over the course of a few years.

Detectives from the special investigations division investigated the case and obtained a warrant for Enriquez-Marin's arrest. He was charged with four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, domestic violence, a special felony that carries a potential state prison sentence.

A court hearing is set for March 16.

