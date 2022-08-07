Nashua man charged in fatal stabbing of woman

Aug. 7—A Nashua man is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman last week, the Attorney General's office said Sunday.

Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been arrested for knowingly causing the death of Julie Graichen, 34, by stabbing her.

Ramirez is expected to be arraigned in Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Monday.

Police were called to a Kinsley Street residence at 5:20 p.m. Friday and found Graichen.

The Attorney General's Office said the stabbing is unrelated to a fatal shooting earlier in the day.

Police ask anyone with any information about the stabbing to call the Nashua Crime Line at (603) 589-1665.