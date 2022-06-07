Nashua man charged with homicide, allegedly stabbed man to death

Jun. 7—A Nashua man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Evangelos Ioannou, 32.

On Tuesday at 1:20 a.m., Nashua Police received multiple 911 calls from 4 Marshall St.

Police found Ioannou in the third-floor hallway suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to a news release from the NH Attorney General's Office and Nashua Police.

An autopsy conducted Tuesday by Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Jennie V. Duval concluded that his death was caused by multiple stab and incised wounds and the manner of death to be homicide.

Joshua Shea, 31, of Nashua, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder for "recklessly causing Mr. Ioannou's death with extreme indifference to the value of human life by repeatedly stabbing and/or slicing Mr. Ioannou with a knife," according to the news release.

Shea is expected to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — Southern District on Wednesday.

The Nashua Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding this death. Anyone who interacted with Joshua Shea on Monday June 6, or Tuesday June 7, is encouraged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3500 or the Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.