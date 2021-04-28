Nashua man charged with manufacture of sophisticated fake NH driver licenses

Apr. 28—A 19-year-old Nashua resident has been charged with selling fake New Hampshire driver licenses that were so detailed they even included a Real ID-compliant symbol, according to New Hampshire State Police.

Police arrested Kareem Mohamed Abdelaziz on Tuesday, according to a statement from Troop G's investigations unit.

Abdelaziz faces two counts of manufacture, sale and possession of false IDs, both Class B felonies that carry a minimum prison sentence of 3 1/2 years and a $4,000 fine.

Police allege that orders for the licenses were solicited online.