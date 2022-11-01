Nashua man charged with Railroad Square shooting

Nov. 1—A Nashua man has been arrested in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning in Railroad Square, according to police.

Nashua patrol units arrested Brennan Bergerson, 22, on Monday evening, charging him with four counts of first-degree felony assault, one count of falsifying physical evidence and one count of felonious use of a firearm, police said.

Police said the shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. at Railroad Square and the victim suffered four gunshot wounds.

Bergerson was jailed overnight at Valley Street jail and is due to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Nashua on Tuesday.