Nashua man faces domestic violence charges

Jan. 9—A Nashua man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly choked another man and threatened a woman with a kitchen knife, Nashua police said Monday.

Jesse Bridger, 36, is charged with second-degree assault-domestic violence, criminal threatening with a deadly weapon, and simple assault-domestic violence.

Police said Bridger knew the man he strangled. Authorities didn't say whether Bridger knew the woman involved but said it happened inside a residence.

Bridger was being held at the Valley Street jail in Manchester.