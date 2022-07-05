Nashua man faces felonies for firing gun into ground on eve of the 4th

Jul. 5—NASHUA — An Amherst man is facing four felony counts of reckless conduct for allegedly discharging a firearm into the ground before midnight on July 3.

According to Nashua police, they received a report of shots fired at a city residence and responded. At the home, police say they found evidence supporting the claim.

"The Nashua Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division furthered the investigation and identified Alejandro De La Torre Cabral as being the suspect that discharged a firearm several times into the ground," police said.

Cabral, 22, was subsequently arrested. He was released on $200 cash bail and will be arraigned in the Hillsborough County Superior Court-South on Aug. 4.

The Class B felony charges are punishable by up to seven years in prison and fines. Anyone with information regarding the case can call Nashua's crime line, 603-589-1665.