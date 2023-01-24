Nashua man indicted on Medicaid fraud charges

Jan. 24—A Merrimack County Grand Jury has indicted a Nashua man on charges of Medicaid fraud, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Attorney General John M. Formella said in a news release Ronald Anderson, 46, of Nashua, has been indicted on charges of theft by deception and Medicaid fraud — false claims in connection with allegedly fraudulent claims for non-emergency medical transportation services.

The indictments allege that between July 7, 2020 and Feb. 20, 2022, Anderson fraudulently requested trips through the Medicaid non-emergency medical transportation program related to medical visits that did not exist.

Prosecutors claim Anderson acted with the intent to defraud New Hampshire Medicaid, receiving over $1,500 in Medicaid funds in connection with the alleged scheme.

Anderson will be arraigned in the Merrimack County Superior Court on a date to be determined.

The theft by deception charge carries a maximum penalty of 7 1/2 to 15 years in state prison and a $4,000 fine.

The maximum penalty for the Medicaid fraud charge is 3 1/2 to 7 years in jail and a $4,000 fine.