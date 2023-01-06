Nashua man sentenced for unemployment compensation fraud

Jan. 5—A Nashua man must pay restitution and penalties after pleading guilty to one count of unemployment compensation fraud, authorities said.

Julio Romero pleaded guilty to the Class A felony in Hillsborough County Superior Court — Southern District in Nashua, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Romero was sentenced to 12 months in the House of Corrections, all deferred for a period of 12 months, and further suspended for a period of three years thereafter, conditioned on good behavior, authorities said.

He also must repay $12,804 in restitution and penalties and is disqualified from receiving unemployment compensation benefits for 52 weeks.

Romero was convicted of knowingly failing to disclose his employment and earnings to the Department of Employment Security in order to obtain or increase his unemployment compensation benefits, authorities said.

On 47 occasions over a 28-month period, he filed weekly continued claims forms and answered "no" when asked if he had worked or earned income the prior week and/or failed to accurately report his wages and hours, between December 2015 and April 2018, when he was working and earning income from his employer, authorities said.

He received $10,670 in unemployment compensation benefits that he was not entitled to, according to the Attorney General's Office.