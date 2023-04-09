Nashua, NH Police seek public’s help in finding missing teenager

Nashua Police are seeking help from the public in finding a missing teenager.

Lelan Dominguez, 17, of Nashua, was reported missing on at 9:45 a.m. Friday morning, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police described Lelan as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

His family, who reported the missing teen, is “concerned for his well-being after he left their home during the overnight hours. Lelan is known to go walking in wooded areas,” police said.

“At this time, the Nashua Police Department has deployed patrol officers, a police K-9, a police ATV, a drone and sent out social media posts to attempt to locate Lelan,” police said. “The Nashua School District has also assisted by sending out alerts to all parents, students and staff asking them to notify the police department if anyone has contact with Lelan.”

Anyone with information about Lelan is urged to call Nashua Police at 603-594-3500.

