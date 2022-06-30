Nashua officers won't face charges related to 2019 shooting

Jun. 30—No charges will be filed against two Nashua police officers who shot at a 59-year-old man who brandished what was believed to be a gun during a lengthy standoff in September 2019, the Attorney General's Office said Thursday.

Nashua Police Officer John Colangelo fired one shot from a rifle at William Case, who at the time was 59, and Officer Matthew Foss fired one non-lethal bean bag round, according to a news release. Case survived a gunshot wound to the chest.

A preliminary report issued on Jan. 17, 2020 found both officers legally justified to use potentially deadly force. The final report, released Thursday, was deferred until William Case's criminal charges for criminal threatening related to the incident were resolved, according to the news release.

Around 10:30 p.m. Sept. 19, Case threatened a man — with a long-barreled firearm in his hands — as he walked by his driveway. A standoff with police ensued, with Case refusing to come out of his house. About two hours later, Case opened the side door while holding the firearm when he was struck.

The final report is 25 pages long.

The firearm Case brandished was an air rifle that looked like a real rifle. The gun did not have anything to distinguish it from a real weapon, such as a bright-orange barrel, according to the report.

Police held their fire and told Case to drop his weapon before the "apparent life-threatening situation."

"William Case did not disarm," the report reads. "Instead, he quickly escalated matters. Specifically, Mr. Case lowered the barrel of his weapon, pointing it toward Officer Colangelo, Officer Foss, and other nearby police officers. It was only when Mr. Case did so, that those two officers each decided to fire his own weapon at Mr. Case, before he could fire at them and fellow officers."