Nashua police arrest 12 in sex crime sweep

Feb. 8—Nashua police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a dozen individuals on charges related to either sexual exploitation of children on the internet, or failure to register as sexual offenders.

Seven were arrested on charges related to possession or distribution of online images of child sexual abuse, according to a news release.

Johnny Oriol, 41, of 4 Pine Grove Ave., Nashua, was charged with prohibited uses of computer services, and attempted felonious sexual assault, both Class B felonies. Police allege that Oriol was communicating on a computer with an individual he believed to be a child.

Vincent Giugno, 18, of Hopkinton, Mass., was charged with 10 counts of possession of child sexual assault images, a Class A felony, as a result of an investigation into the sexual exploitation of children on online platforms.

Sean Olivera, 30, of 190 Ledge St., Nashua, was charged with two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images, and three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images.

Erin Taylor, 23, of 34 Kessler Farm Drive, Nashua, was charged with five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Nathaniel Guerra, 21, of 18 Conant Road, Nashua, was charged with five counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Noah Hesse, 23, of 213 Brook Village Road, Nashua, was charged with two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images; three counts of possession of child sexual abuse images; three counts of indecent exposure and lewdness; and prohibited uses of computer services.

Jordan Fernandes, 22, of 7 Commercial St., Nashua, was charged with three counts of distribution of child sexual abuse images.

Five individuals also were arrested for failure to properly register with law enforcement after prior convictions for sexual assault, according to the news release.

David Montes-Rodriguez, 32, of 33 Ash St., Nashua, convicted in 2008 of aggravated felonious sexual assault, was charged with three counts of failing to register his online identifiers.

Keith Herbert, 44, of 23 Temple St., Nashua, was charged with violating the duty to inform, subsequent offense, for failing to report information about vehicles registered in his name. Herbert was convicted of aggravated felonious sexual assault in Massachusetts in 1998.

Rickie Duncan, 66, of 30 Amory St., Nashua, convicted of unlawful sexual intercourse in Utah in 1993, was charged with failing to report, subsequent offense.

Kenneth Amber, 74, 44 Chestnut St., Nashua, who was convicted in 1995 of indecent assault and battery against a child under 14 in Massachusetts, was charged with failing to report, subsequent offense.

Kenneth Haley, 44, 57 Harbor Ave., Nashua, was arrested for failing to complete his sex offender registration, required after a 2008 conviction for aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Nashua police investigated the 12 cases with assistance from the New Hampshire Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Marshal Service.

The arrests were made on Monday, coinciding with "Safer Internet Day," a global public awareness campaign that promotes the safe use of digital technology, especially among children and youths, according to the news release.

Resources for families and schools about preventing online exploitation of children are available at: saferinternetday.us.