Nashua police arrest man, 19, after 'short standoff'

Oct. 17—A 19-year-old Nashua man has been charged after threatening people with a gun Sunday night, which led to a standoff with police, police said.

Aaron Rushton was arrested just before 6:40 p.m. and charged with four counts of criminal threatening with a firearm and one count of felonious use of firearms, all Class B felonies, according to a news release.

Police responded to a disturbance just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of Pine Street.

"On arrival, officers learned that Aaron Rushton threatened several subjects with a firearm and subsequently fled into a nearby residence," the news release said.

A "short standoff" ensued before officers got Rushton to cooperate and placed him under arrest.

Each Class B felony is punishable by up to seven years imprisonment, exclusive of fines, police said.

Rushton is being held on preventive detention and is scheduled to be arraigned at Hillsborough County Superior Court — South on Monday.

The Nashua Police Department is requesting anyone with information contact the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.