Nashua police arrest man with stolen 40mm Manchester police 'riot gun'

Mar. 10—Stolen from Manchester police last month, a tactical "riot gun" was recovered earlier this week in Nashua when Gate City police arrested a man with the gun in his possession.

According to court records, the weapon was stolen from a Manchester police cruiser on Feb. 12.

It is manufactured by the Wyoming-based company Defense Technologies and is used to fire "standard 40 mm less lethal ammunition," according to the company website.

Less-lethal munitions is a catch phrase that includes rubber bullets, plasma shields, sponge grenades and pepper spray.

In a statement, Manchester police said the gun was stolen from a cruiser parked around Beech and Laurel streets. A faulty lock led to the rear hatch being open, and the weapon was stolen from the back of the cruiser, Manchester police said.

Police said it is used to launch "soft-tipped projectile munitions." Police were responding to a call of an officer in need at the time.

Manchester police said they have devoted significant efforts to investigate the theft, including use of confidential informants and "covert methods." Manchester police released a statement about the Tuesday arrest on Thursday afternoon, about two hours after a reporter asked about the arrest of Joshua Smith, 37, of Nashua.

"Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, information was not made public," police said in a statement.

Nashua police charged Smith with felon in possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property and resisting arrest. On Wednesday, a judge ordered him held without bail on preventive detention.

According to Nashua police reports, police were conducting surveillance on Marshall Street on Tuesday night when they saw Smith leave an apartment carrying a red duffle bag.

He and his wife got into a taxi but jumped out and ran off when police pulled over the taxi on Pierce Street.

Smith was arrested after a short chase on foot. The weapon was in the bag, police said.

Smith's wife, Natacha Davis, told police that a relative of Smith's left the gun at their home, and they planned to sell it to an acquaintance on Pierce Street.

Manchester police said issues with the lock in the cruiser are being assessed, and the vehicle is out of service.

