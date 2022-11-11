Nashua police arrest Nashua man in shooting that left two others in critical condition

Nov. 11—Two men were critically injured in a Nashua shooting Thursday night, authorities said Friday.

Police arrested Wilfredo Diaz, 27, of 3 Sapling Circle, Nashua, and initially charged him with first-degree assault, a Class A felony. He is expected to be arraigned Monday, when more charges will be brought forward, police said.

Detectives learned that an altercation took place in the area of Pine Street at Lemoine Street that preceded the shooting before 9 p.m., according to police.

Both people shot remained in stable but critical condition Friday.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with more information about this incident to call them at (603) 594-3500 or the Crime Line at (603) 589-1665. You can also follow the Nashua Police Department on Twitter @NashuaPolice.