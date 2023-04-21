Nashua police charge two men with domestic assaults

Apr. 21—Nashua police this week arrested men from New York and Pennsylvania in connection with two separate cases of domestic violence.

Cesar Medina Morales, 32, of Philadelphia was arrested on multiple charges including second-degree assault, domestic violence, after a woman told police he had tried to strangle her during a physical altercation on Thursday, according to a news release.

Police found Medina Morales hiding inside a residence and arrested him. He was also charged with four counts of simple assault (domestic violence), resisting arrest and possession of a controlled drug.

Police also obtained an arrest warrant for Bryan Jaynes of Staten Island, New York, after his former girlfriend came forward on Thursday and reported that Jaynes had repeatedly threatened her with a firearm and a knife between 2019 and 2021.

After police obtained an arrest warrant, Jaynes turned himself in and was charged with four counts of felony criminal threatening, police said. He was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned on Monday in Hillsborough County Superior Court South.

Nashua police are asking anyone with information about either of these cases to call the Crime Line at 603-589-1665.