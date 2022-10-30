Nashua police, fire respond to reports of early-morning shooting

Oct. 30—Nashua police and fire personnel responded to reports of a shooting outside a Railroad Square apartment building early Sunday.

Nashua police and fire personnel were dispatched to 28 Railroad Square around 1:15 a.m. Sunday for reports of a male with 3 gunshot wounds to his chest, leg and arm. One man was transported from the scene to a local hospital.

Nashua police had yet to release any information on the incident as of Sunday night.