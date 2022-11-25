Police search for driver of hit-and-run that injured three people in Nashua, NH

Nashua Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people.

Police were called to the scene for a motor vehicle pedestrian crash at 119 Main Street around 11:40 p.m.

Three people were struck by the vehicle and taken to local hospitals, police say.

One person sustained serious but non-life threatening injures. The other two were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact Nashua PD.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

