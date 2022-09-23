Nashua police: Man exposed himself to teen girls in city park

Sep. 23—Nashua police are asking for the public's help to find a man who has been accosting teenage girls in a city park.

Police have added patrols to the area of Mine Falls Park, where the incidents occurred.

According to a news release, police received reports on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons that a man was speaking to and exposing himself to girls in the park area.

The man was described as White, average height and thin build, possibly with facial hair. He was wearing a red or orange jacket or sweatshirt.

Nashua police can be reached at 603-594-3500. Anonymous tips can be provided to Nashua Crime Line at 603-589-1665.