Nashua Police searching for missing man

Authorities are searching for a New Hampshire man who hasn’t been seen since last Friday.

22-year-old Dalton Cooke was reported missing on Sunday but was last seen in the area of the Southern New Hampshire Medical Center on March 9, according to Nashua Police. His family has not heard from him since then.

Cooke is 5′2″, 120lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing dark colored pants, a dark colored jacket and dark sneakers.

Anyone with information about Cooke’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

