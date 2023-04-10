Nashua police seek public's help locating missing teen

Apr. 9—Nashua police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing teenager.

Lelan Dominguez, 17, of Nashua, was reported missing at 9:45 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement Sunday.

Police described Lelan as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

His family, who reported him missing, is "concerned for his well-being after he left their home during the overnight hours. Lelan is known to go walking in wooded areas," police said in a statement.

"At this time, the Nashua Police Department has deployed patrol officers, a police K-9, a police ATV, a drone and sent out social media posts to attempt to locate Lelan," police said.

"The Nashua School District has also assisted by sending out alerts to all parents, students and staff asking them to notify the police department if anyone has contact with Lelan."

Anyone with information about Lelan is urged to call Nashua police at 603-594-3500.