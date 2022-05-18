Nashua police seeking public's help to solve submerged boat mystery

May 18—Nashua police are asking for the public's help to solve a mystery: Who intentionally sank a vintage 1989 boat in the Nashua River — and why?

Witnesses told police they saw a red pickup truck back down the Mine Falls boat ramp on April 29, then saw a man get out and push a boat into the water until it sank.

On Monday, members of the police department's dive team located the sunken boat, a 25-foot Donzi Ragazza named "Water Walker" out of Boston, according to a news release.

With help from a local towing company, the dive team was able to recover the boat, and they discovered that the motor was missing, leaving a large hole in the hull. And that, they concluded, meant that "the boat had been intentionally abandoned," according to the release.

Now police are asking for help to identify the owner of the red pickup truck, believed to be a Dodge Ram with red rims. If you know anything call the police department at 603-594-3500 or the anonymous Nashua Police Crime Line at 603-589-1665.