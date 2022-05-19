Nashua postal worker charged with trying to bribe, sell cocaine to supervisor

May 19—A postal worker from Nashua has been arrested on charges he tried to bribe and sell cocaine to a postal supervisor as part of a cocaine distribution scheme, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts announced.

Court documents accuse John Noviello, 61, of Nashua — a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service out of the Lowell, Mass., post office — of allegedly approaching a supervisor in February looking for help diverting packages suspected of containing cocaine.

Prosecutors allege Noviello offered to pay the supervisor $1,750 per kilogram of cocaine.

Two days later, Noviello allegedly left $850 in cash hidden inside a Dunkin' bag in the supervisor's car as a bribe to get them to participate, prosecutors claim.

Prosecutors allege Noviello, referring to the $850, later commented to the supervisor, "that was a nice envelope for starters."

The supervisor reported Noviello and helped investigators by doing a controlled buy from Noviello, who allegedly sold the supervisor four grams of cocaine for $200, prosecutors said in court documents.

Noviello faces one count of bribery of a public official and one count of distribution of cocaine.

The charge of bribery of a public official provides for a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000. The charge of distribution of cocaine provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of $1 million.

Noviello was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, Mass., on May 12.