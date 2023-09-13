Nashua primary election results reported
After Nashua's primary election on Tuesday, the matchup is set for the mayoral race in November.
After Nashua's primary election on Tuesday, the matchup is set for the mayoral race in November.
Darvish last pitched on Aug. 25.
Brandon Hunter played in the NBA for two seasons before spending nearly a decade playing overseas.
The Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 pack some interesting new features that make using the wearables a lot more convenient.
Everything you need to know about the 2023 MTV VMAs.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
Video surfaced Sunday of Crimson Tide fans yelling "vile language" at the Texas sideline.
Rose Wang, who works on strategy and operations for Bluesky, shared a screenshot of the moment on X, formerly Twitter. While we previously reported that Bluesky passed one million installs in July, it hadn't actually hit the one million user mark until now. Bluesky's fresh milestone means that one million people were able to actually create an account, not just grab the app.
New England Revolution players were apparently unwilling to train Tuesday, and the club later named a new interim head coach.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season!
A wellness influencer's MasterClass on eyesight and essential oils has reached beyond her 27,000 followers. The post ‘Anti-glasses’ influencer defends herself against backlash after TikToker infiltrates her class appeared first on In The Know.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
The Pro Access Tailgate is Ford's answer to other trick tailgates in the full-size pickup tailgate wars.
Here's what happened the last time they graced the VMAs stage.
An actual dining table is how you can spot the real adults (hi, you!) from the baby undergrads.
Music's biggest stars made sure that the fashions were as fun as ever.
Apple debuted its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lines. Here's what it's like to use them.
You chewed Flintstones vitamins as a kid. Does your kid need a daily multivitamin?
Amazon shoppers agree that this floral midi dress is so similar to the $250 Réalisation Par one that you can't even tell the difference.
The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.
Want a more modern zapper? We also spotted a bestselling Toshiba stunner massively marked down.