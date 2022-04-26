Nashua woman caught speeding in Hollis with unrestrained baby in backseat

Apr. 26—A Nashua woman was arrested over the weekend after police say she was stopped for speeding and officers reported finding an unrestrained baby in the backseat.

Alyiah Brown, 18, of Nashua, faces multiple charges including endangering the welfare of a minor, operating without a valid license, speeding, and child restraints required, the Hollis Police Department said in a news release.

An officer patrolling the area of Rideout Road in Hollis around 1:20 p.m. Saturday stopped Brown for speeding and discovered an unrestrained 6-month-old child in the vehicle, police said.

Under New Hampshire law, all passengers under the age of 18 are required to be properly restrained while traveling in a vehicle.

Brown was released on personal recognizance. A court date has yet to be set.