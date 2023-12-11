Nashville-area, Clarksville tornadoes: Take a look at what is happening in the communities

A string of tornadoes across multiple counties in Middle Tennessee have left communities in shock and picking up the pieces of the devastation that hit them over the weekend.

Six people died in Clarksville and Madison, and 83 injured patients were rushed to area hospitals on Saturday.

The evaluation of the extensive property losses began Sunday, including thousands of buildings badly damaged by two confirmed tornadoes, the Clarksville tornado was an EF-3, with winds of 150 mph. The Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin tornado received a preliminary rating of EF-2, with winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There are still an estimated 11 more that the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has yet to confirm.

Clarksville tornado destruction

Here's footage of one of the tornadoes that caused damage in Clarksville TN and destroyed my buddies business. Thankfully we're all ok. pic.twitter.com/8MUN89kyp1 — ElSantoKnight (@ElGuapoKnight79) December 10, 2023

Montgomery County Sheriff unit patrol an neighborhood Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados struck Middle Tennessee caused catastrophic damage and killing six people.

Clarksville tornado: Rebuilding and music of hope

A damaged home on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados struck Middle Tennessee caused catastrophic damage and killing six people.

Nashville area tornadoes: Dickson and Robertson counties hit with EF-2 tornadoes

Preliminary results: SPRINGFIELD Robertson County: EF-2 with max winds 120mph. 3.23 mile length and 400 yard width. CUMBERLAND FURNACE in Dickson County: EF-2 with max winds 125mph. Path length 5.13 miles and width 300 yards. More details will be released as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/88XuQvEnU6 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) December 11, 2023

Devastating drone video shows the damage after a deadly tornado tore through the Nashville area on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/NNCUPQmsvj — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 10, 2023

NES fixes the power lines on Dickerson Park in Madison, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visits tornado damaged areas

Though our state has weathered significant storm damage, Tennesseans are resilient.



Today, we've seen a picture of hope as state & local officials & nonprofits have provided critical support to families & communities across Middle TN. pic.twitter.com/w8EDzIpHlf — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 11, 2023

