Nashville-area, Clarksville tornadoes: Take a look at what is happening in the communities

Joyce Orlando, Nashville Tennessean
·2 min read

A string of tornadoes across multiple counties in Middle Tennessee have left communities in shock and picking up the pieces of the devastation that hit them over the weekend.

Six people died in Clarksville and Madison, and 83 injured patients were rushed to area hospitals on Saturday.

The evaluation of the extensive property losses began Sunday, including thousands of buildings badly damaged by two confirmed tornadoes, the Clarksville tornado was an EF-3, with winds of 150 mph. The Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin tornado received a preliminary rating of EF-2, with winds of 125 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There are still an estimated 11 more that the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has yet to confirm.

Clarksville tornado destruction

Montgomery County Sheriff unit patrol an neighborhood Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados struck Middle Tennessee caused catastrophic damage and killing six people.
Clarksville tornado: Rebuilding and music of hope

A damaged home on Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in Clarksville, Tenn. Tornados struck Middle Tennessee caused catastrophic damage and killing six people.
Nashville area tornadoes: Dickson and Robertson counties hit with EF-2 tornadoes

NES fixes the power lines on Dickerson Park in Madison, Tenn., Monday, Dec. 11, 2023.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee visits tornado damaged areas

