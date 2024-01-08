Nashville area to face gusty winds, rain and snow showers to start the week

Bundle up Nashville, it's about to be a windy, rainy and possibly snowy week.

The National Weather Service announced Monday that all of Middle Tennessee is under a wind advisory through Tuesday night, with gusts of wind reaching 35 to 45 mph and even 50 mph in areas of higher elevation.

The NWS advises that people should secure loose items in the yard and warned that winds can potentially break large branches and lead to power outages. High profile vehicles could also have issues they said, especially on West-East roadways.

Here is an animation showing wind speeds across Middle Tennessee from Monday afternoon through Tuesday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire mid state from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Jns9elac5k — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 7, 2024

The winds are likely to decrease below wind advisory criteria on Tuesday morning said the NWS, but are expected to increase again by the afternoon.

Additionally, Music City might see some snow this week.

As temperatures drop to the 30s Tuesday night, rain showers are expected to change to snow showers across the Midstate.

According to the NWS, the storm system throughout the week will provide a better chance for wraparound snow showers area-wide with minor accumulation (less than 1 inch) possible Friday night.

"Little or no snow accumulation is expected for most areas, but a couple tenths of an inch of snow may impact the counties along the KY border and across the Upper Cumberland," said the NWS.

Hey, if you get home tonight and those trash cans aren't secure, better make it happen. Otherwise, you might be looking for them in the next zip code tomorrow pic.twitter.com/kxeKXZYX3S — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 8, 2024

Nashville 7-day forecast

Monday: A high near 53 and southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Showers with thunderstorms possible after 3 a.m. Temperatures are expected to fall near 43 by 9 p.m. then will rise to around 53 during the remainder of the night. South southeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then showers likely. Temperature are expected to rise near 55 by 11 a.m., then fall to around 47 during the remainder of the day. Chance of precipitation is 100% with new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Cloudy with a low around 31 at night. A chance of rain showers mixed with snow after 9 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Mostly clear at night with a low around 33.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 55. A 50% chance of showers mainly after midnight and mostly cloudy with a low around 40.

Friday: Showers expected with a high near 53, the chance of precipitation is 90%.

Cloudy, with a low around 26. A chance of rain and snow showers before midnight, with a 40% chance of precipitation.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39 and a low around 21 at night.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with a high near 38.

Nashville area weather radar

