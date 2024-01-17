Nashville area faces more winter weather: Freezing rain, snow may impact conditions Thursday into Friday

Nashville and Middle Tennessee will just barely get above freezing temperatures Thursday but it won't last long.

The National Weather Service issued another winter weather advisory to begin at noon Thursday and end at 9 a.m. Friday "for light accumulations of freezing rain and also light snow."

The advisory comes after several days of record-breaking snowfall. frigid temperatures and below zero wind chills.

"Light ice accumulation will cause travel delays and slick and hazardous roads," the weather service said.

Nashville area school closings: Middle Tennessee closures continue due to winter weather

A rain, snow mix will develop late Thursday morning and become a rain, freezing rain mixture during the afternoon and early evening, the weather service said. The highest chance for accumulation will be west of Interstate 65, north of Interstate 40 and over the Cumberland Plateau.

Roads that were traveled Wednesday and early Thursday can't be trusted come Thursday afternoon and Friday morning, the weather service said.

Temperatures will remain below freezing until Monday with highs returning to near 60 by Wednesday.

Well, here we go again. We've got another Winter Weather Advisory starting at noon tomorrow for the next batch of wintry precipitation. More precipitation will be moving into Middle Tennessee on Thursday, and a lot of it is going to fall as freezing rain, and also some snow. pic.twitter.com/CZr5XTEG0x — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) January 17, 2024

Nashville forecast

Thursday: Freezing rain likely with an ice accumulation of a tenth of an inch and a high near 33. Rain showers will give way to show showers before 11 p.m. with a low around 21 degrees.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 25 during the day and overnight lows around 5 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 17 with overnight lows around 3 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 29 and overnight lows around 18.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 42. A 30% chance of showers in the evening with a low around 32.

Nashville area radar

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville weather: Freezing rain, snow to impact Middle TN roads