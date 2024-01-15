Nashville area road conditions: Drivers asked to stay home if they can

Road conditions are dangerous as Tennessee Department of Transportation crews work around the clock to clear several inches of snow that have fallen in Middle Tennessee.

Leading the clearing efforts in Middle Tennessee are Big LePlowski, Snowlene, Brinestone Cowboy and Sleetwood Mac, according to TDOT director of community relations Beth Emmons.

Emmons said there are no road closures but conditions were only getting worse Monday as the snow continued to fall. Forecasters said they didn't expect the snow to clear out completely until Monday night.

Winter storm updates: Nashville-area to get more snow; roads, flights impacted

Drivers are encouraged to stay home if they can. TDOT is prioritizing interstates in Middle Tennessee before they turn their attention to secondary roads.

Extreme weather has struck Tennessee. If you must drive today, please use extreme caution ⚠️. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged and you are properly dressed in layers as temperatures are dangerously low. If you can stay off the roads, please do. pic.twitter.com/Xur0bomVPg — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 15, 2024

"But it’s all hands on deck. Our Traffic Management Centers (TMCs) are fully staffed. HELP trucks are on patrol. We used salt/brine to pre-treat the roads. We’ve been salting and plowing all night and continue to do so. But know that in these freezing temps – the salt becomes ineffective. We’re going to stay at it," Emmons said.

Middle Tennesseans can track TDOT's get updated road conditions and see live video feed of traffic conditions at smartway.tn.gov.

Reach reporter Craig Shoup by email at cshoup@gannett.com and on X @Craig_Shoup. To support his work, sign up for a digital subscription to www.tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville road conditions: TDOT warns drivers to stay home if they can