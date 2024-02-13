Nashville area road conditions: No major issues reported after Monday snowfall

Nashville experienced a light dusting of snow on Monday night, the National Weather Service reported one inch of accumulation generally along and north of Interstate 40.

The precipitation has now moved east of the area and the weather service has canceled its winter weather advisory. Temperatures will be warmer throughout Tuesday and will continue into Thursday with most of Middle Tennessee reaching the 60s.

Here's what the roads look like as of Tuesday morning and what we know about upcoming weather conditions.

How are road conditions in Nashville?

As of 7:30 a.m. Central Time, traffic cameras showed two crashes on Nashville roads.

A multi-vehicle crash was reported on I-40 Eastbound in Davidson, two of the three lanes are blocked and the entry ramp is blocked. Another multi-vehicle crash was reported Westbound of I-40, the Westbound right shoulder is blocked.

Are schools closed in Nashville?

Metro Schools and most surrounding county schools remain open. Only Dickson County schools closed Tuesday in Middle Tennessee.

Will Nashville receive more snow?

According to the weather service, the next significant weather event for Middle Tennessee will arrive on Friday as a Canadian cold front sweeps down from the Midwest.

Light rain is predicted for Friday with the rain possibly changing into snow Friday night into early Saturday. The weather service said the best potential for any snow will be to the north, but will still include a chance for snow in northern and eastern counties.

However, snow accumulations look minimal as of now.

Diana Leyva covers trending news and service for The Tennessean. Contact her at Dleyva@gannett.com or follow her on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @_leyvadiana

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville road conditions, school closings: What to know after snowfall