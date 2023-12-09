Nashville-based dental aligner firm SmileDirectClub shuts down after bankruptcy

Nashville-based teledentistry company SmileDirectClub is shutting down operations, months after filing bankruptcy, the company announced on its website late Friday.

"SmileDirectClub has made the incredibly difficult decision to wind down its global operations, effective immediately," the company writes. "For new customers interested in SmileDirectClub services, thank you for your interest, but aligner treatment is no longer available through our telehealth platform."

At the Smile Direct Club Smile House, located in Antioch, TN, thousands of dental liners are produced every day.

The company, which sold dental aligners to customers through the mail, filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, but did not immediately announce layoffs, saying it would continue normal operations.

On Friday, SmileDirectClub announced that it will no longer offer customer support or aligner services for existing orders. Orders for aligners that have not yet shipped have been cancelled, and customers will not receive them.

"For existing customers, we apologize for the inconvenience, but customer care support is no longer available. Thank you for your support and letting us improve over 2 million smiles and lives," the website reads.

Once the aligners have been printed, cleaned and inspected, they are placed in purple boxes to be sent to customers.

Customers who had been receiving aligner treatment through the platform will have to seek further treatment from another provider.

"If you wish to continue treatment outside of our platform, please consult your treating doctor or your local dentist with any questions around future aligner treatment," the website states.

But, SmileDirectClub is still expecting customers to continue to make monthly payments through its SmilePay program until payments have been made in full.

The site does not offer directions on how to seek a refund.

"There will be more information to come once the bankruptcy process determines next steps and additional measures customers can take," it says.

More: Why are so many Tennessee corporations filing for bankruptcy? The answer is surprising.

The company is also cancelling its "Lifetime Smile Guarantee" for the more than 2 million customers it has served since 2014.

"Effective immediately the Lifetime Smile Guarantee no longer exists," the company says.

SmileDirectClub is the 21st largest employer in Nashville, according to the Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Since 2017, the company has received nearly $10.4 million in taxpayer funded FastTrack incentive grants from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Vivian Jones covers state government and politics for The Tennessean. Reach her at vjones@tennessean.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Smile Direct Club shuts down: Nashville based company in bankruptcy