Nashville’s Big Bash: ‘Record-breaking’ crowd rings in 2024 in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a record-breaking evening at Nashville’s Big Bash.

According to the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, an estimated 215,000 people attended the 2023 Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. Event officials said the number surpassed the 2022 record where they had approximately 210,000 people in attendance.

This event doesn’t just bring in a lot of people, but it also generates plenty of money for the City of Nashville. Officials shared their 2022 event generated $38 million in direct visitor spending.

In 2022 over 32,000 hotel rooms were sold in Davidson County which was an increase from 2021 which had over 29,000 rooms sold.

On-site surveys conducted by the NCVC that year also included the following:

Visitors made up 46% of attendees.

Most visitors came from the Southeast at 42%, with the Midwest second at 25%, the West at 17% and the Northeast at 13%. Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Texas and Illinois were the Top 5 visitor origin states.

Three-fourths (76%) of visitors said New Year’s Eve and Nashville’s Big Bash were the top reason that brought them to Nashville.

Hotels were the top choice for accommodations at 71%, followed by home rentals at 20%. Staying with friends and family was 8%.

More than 300 production crew members worked to build the stage for Nashville’s Big Bash, as well as set up for the Music Note Drop and the fireworks.

