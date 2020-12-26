Nashville business owner on impact of explosion
Nashville Honky Tonk Central owner Steve Smith joins ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’
The Islamist group also burnt down the church in the Christian village in northeast Nigeria.
A top Japanese defence official on Friday urged U.S. President-elect Joe Biden to "be strong" in supporting Taiwan in the face of an aggressive China, calling the island's safety a "red line." In an interview, Nakayama, Japan's deputy defence minister, urged Biden to take a similar line on Taiwan as outgoing President Donald Trump, who has significantly boosted military sales to the Chinese-claimed island and increased engagement.
Archaeologists excavating a snack bar in the ruins of Italy’s Pompeii have uncovered “exceptional” frescoes, and obscene graffiti likely directed at the establishment’s seventh century owner. The volcanic ash which buried the town during the eruption of Mt Vesuvius in AD79 has preserved an intimate historical record of the Roman town 14 miles southeast of Naples, and the lives of its 13,000 inhabitants. One of these inhabitants was called Nicias and was likely a freed slave from Greece, according to excavators who recently uncovered an inscription insulting the man. “NICIA CINAEDE CACATOR” reads the scrawled graffiti on a fresco of a chained dog painted onto the bar of the Thermopolium of Regio V, a cheap street food eatery. “An inverted s****er” is how archaeologists rendered the slur, though the adjective carries a homosexual connotation from its derivation from the ancient Greek term for catamite.
Russia appears to have detained an ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. A lawyer for Lyubov Sobol says she was held for 48 hours after questioning. He says they took her from her flat and seized a laptop. Russian authorities confirmed Friday (December 25) that they had launched a criminal case, but made no mention of detention. Sobol faces accusations of violently entering a flat that her supporters say is linked to a secret agent involved in a plot to kill Navalny. The offence can carry a jail term of up to two years. Navalny was the target of a poisoning he blames on Russia’s FSB security service. The FSB denies his account of the incident. But the move against Sobol is the latest in a clampdown on political opposition ahead of next year’s parliamentary election. She is planning to run for office, though outspoken Kremlin critics are often prevented from standing. Writing on Twitter, Navalny said authorities intended Sobol’s arrest as a warning not to look into his poisoning.
China is on course to overtake the United States as the world's biggest economy by 2028, the Center for Economics and Business Research predicted in a report released Saturday. The two countries have long been expected to swap places, but CEBR anticipates the pace has accelerated thanks to China recovering more quickly from the COVID-19 pandemic.A year ago, the CEBR pegged 2033 as the transition year, but China's economy is expected to grow by 2 percent in 2020, the lone major global economy to expand, while the U.S. economy, on the other hand, is expected to contract by 5 percent. The report also anticipates China will become a "high-income economy" by 2023, though living standards are expected to remain much lower than in the U.S.China is not alone in its region when it comes to economic growth. "Other Asian economies are also shooting up the table," said Douglas McWilliams, the CEBR's deputy chair. "One lesson for western policymakers, who have performed relatively badly during the pandemic, is that they need to pay much more attention to what is happening in Asia rather than simply looking at each other." Read more at The Guardian and Bloomberg.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Russia's massive cyberattack Joe Biden's anti-revolution takes shape The Christmas of 1918
Police believe the act was intentional
India's government detained at least 75 Kashmiri political leaders and activists to forestall political unrest after an alliance of Kashmir's regional political parties won a local election, leaders and a police official said on Saturday. The District Council election, concluded early this week, was the first such exercise since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government last year revoked the special status of the Muslim-majority, Indian-controlled region. The new detentions, including separatist leaders and members of the banned Jamat-e-Islami group, were for preventive custody, said a senior police official, who asked not to be identified in line with official policy.
A federal judge said the Justice Department unlawfully rescheduled the execution of the only woman on federal death row, potentially setting up the Trump administration to schedule the execution after President-elect Joe Biden takes office. U.S. District Court Judge Randolph Moss also vacated an order from the director of the Bureau of Prisons that had set Lisa Montgomery’s execution date for Jan. 12. Montgomery had previously been scheduled to be put to death at the Federal Correctional Complex in Terre Haute, Indiana, this month, but Moss delayed the execution after her attorneys contracted coronavirus visiting their client and asked him to extend the amount of time to file a clemency petition.
Royal Caribbean, the world's largest cruise company, is trying to prevent victims of the 2019 New Zealand volcanic eruption from suing in the US. Passengers from the Royal Caribbean ship Ovation of the Seas took a trip to White Island, a popular tourist site, last December, when a volcano suddenly erupted, killing 27 visitors and injuring 25 more. Ivy and Paul Reed, from the US state of Maryland, who suffered burns as a result of the eruption, and Australians Marie and Stephanie Browitt, who lost family members because of the eruption, filed separate lawsuits against Royal Caribbean claiming that the cruise line did not properly explain the dangers of visiting White Island. Peter Gordon, a lawyer for the Browitt family, told the Australian Broadcasting Company that Royal Caribbean should have known that the volcano could erupt before allowing its passengers to visit White Island.
Nashville police have said they believe the bombing to be an "intentional act."
President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticized Israeli policy toward Palestinians as "unacceptable" and a "red line" for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides. The two countries have had a bitter falling out in recent years, despite strong commercial ties, expelling ambassadors in 2018. Ankara has repeatedly condemned Israel's occupation in the West Bank and its treatment of Palestinians.
A sea mine planted by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel reported, without providing further details. Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
Boris Johnson has "totally capitulated" on fishing in the EU trade deal negotiations, but both sides have compromised, EU diplomatic sources have claimed. On Thursday Mr Johnson finally accepted the bloc’s final offer of returning 25 percent of the value of fish caught in UK waters to British fishermen. It was a “big move”, sources said, because he had been demanding 35 percent of the value of the catch. French officials claimed that the British had made major last minute concessions. The UK and EU settled on a five and a half year transition period before annual negotiations over fishing opportunities would begin. There was satisfaction in Brussels at having forced the prime minister into the climbdown but anxiety he will not be able to sell the deal to hardline Brexiteers in his party. “It won’t be a total victory. It never is,” an EU diplomat said. “I am a little concerned that London has not got the landing rights for the deal with its constituents.” “Whatever happens will be presented as a great victory. The Europeans will yawn,” another source said before confidently predicting that Mr Johnson has the European Research Group of MPs “in his pocket”.
The "severity and magnitude" of the blast are more than state and local governments can handle, Lee wrote in a statement.
Ten of 12 Hong Kong people captured by China at sea as they tried to flee by boat four months ago will go on trial in the mainland city of Shenzhen on Monday, supporters said on Friday. The case has attracted great interest in Hong Kong and abroad as a rare instance of the Beijing authorities arresting people trying to leave the financial hub at a time of growing concern about the prospects for the city’s high degree of autonomy. The families had asked this week for 20 days' notice to allow them to attend the trial, given a 14-day COVID-19 quarantine upon entering mainland China.
Libya’s rival leaders kicked off a U.N.-brokered prisoner exchange, United Nations and Libyan officials said Saturday, which was part of a preliminary cease-fire agreement between the warring Libyan groups. The exchange of a first batch of prisoners, supervised by a joint military committee, took place Friday in the southwestern village of al-Shwayrif, according to the U.N. Support Mission in Libya, or UNSMIL. Libya is split between a U.N.-supported government in the capital, Tripoli, and rival authorities based in country's east.
British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has sent Christmas gifts of home-made face masks to British politicians to highlight her continuing ordeal in Iran. Former Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt revealed that he and his wife received two masks which came with a note saying: "Life is precious, please look after yourself and use a mask. “This mask is handmade with love in Tehran, awaiting freedom." Other masks were sent to her family and those of other political prisoners in Iran, as well as her MP Tulip Siddiqui, while Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was sent a drawing. Her daughter Gabriella, 6, who has not seen her mother for four years, also sent Boris Johnson some festive biscuits with a card, writing: “Please can you bring my mummy home for Christmas. She has been good.” Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who turns 42 on Boxing Day, has been a prisoner in Iran since 2016, accused of "plotting to topple the Iranian government", which she denies. Her husband Richard has claimed she is being detained as a “hostage”, along with other British dual nationals, over historic debts owed to the country by the UK government.
U.S. ecommerce sales jumped 49% in this year's holiday shopping season, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse report, underscoring the COVID-19 pandemic's role in transforming customers' shopping habits. Holiday e-commerce sales made up 19.7% of total retail sales this year, the data showed, noting that options such as buy online and pick-up-in-store, contactless technologies were key for retailers. The holiday shopping season can account for the majority of certain retailers' annual sales, but the health crisis meant several retailers including Walmart Inc and Target Corp, faced with capacity constraints in certain stores, rolled out their holiday promotions early.
On this, even President Donald Trump's most fevered critics agree: He has left a deep imprint on the federal courts that will outlast his one term in office for decades to come. Then as president, he relied on outside conservative legal organizations and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to employ an assembly line-like precision to install more than 230 judges on the federal bench, including the three newest justices of the Supreme Court. Trump never tired of boasting about it.