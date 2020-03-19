Nashville car crash turns out to be double homicide, police say

A car crash in Nashville has turned out to be a double homicide investigation, police have announced.

Holly Williams, 33 and William Lanway, 36 were found dead in a crashed car Friday morning off a construction road in West Nashville, according to a news release.

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said autopsy results have now shown that both persons were fatally shot and that the case is being considered as a double homicide.

The pair were found by a construction worker on Friday inside Williams’ crashed 2005 white Acura sedan.

“The car had gone off the construction road, traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. Both airbags deployed,” the release said.

Police said Lanway was arrested twice on charges of domestic violence against Williams.

Williams had also obtained an order of protection against Lanway, according to police, who described Lanway as an “estranged boyfriend.”

Authorities are asking anyone who may have information about the homicide to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463 or West Precinct Detective Patrick Cuthbertson, 615-862-7456.

