Nashville chamber education report details how MNPS can help meet local job demands

Nashville's growth has boomed over the last decade, but one critical piece remains missing — people to take the influx of jobs that come with it, according to a newly released report.

One way to address that need is to connect Metro Nashville Public Schools students with more career opportunities, both during and after their time in school, according to the new Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce report. The annual report, released Tuesday morning, focuses on K-12 postsecondary advising opportunities for the district.

The chamber estimates that, even if every unemployed person in the Nashville area was offered a job, there would still more than 30,000 job openings. Bolstering local talent is one way MNPS can help close that gap, the report said.

"As a community, we are stronger, smarter and better prepared to meet the needs of our customers, citizens, and stakeholders when we have local talent ready to meet our employment needs," committee co-chairs Susannah Berry and Eric Higgs said in a letter included in the report.

Here are four key takeaways from the report.

What exactly is postsecondary advising?

For the purpose of the report, the chamber defined K-12 postsecondary advising as the way students connect with possible career pathways, along with how the district supports them in making their post-high school career goals a reality. That includes going to college, pursuing a certificate or joining a training program.

While MNPS already has several programs in place, including its Academies of Nashville model, its Advancement Via Individual Determination program and its University MNPS partnerships, there is still room to grow and innovate, especially as the demand for workers grows in Nashville, the report's authors argue.

'Coming to a crossroads'

The report highlighted the quickly approaching expiration of grants that support postsecondary advising, with four out of five due to expire at the end of the 2025-26 school year. The grants range from federal to private and support things such as preparing low-income students as they pursue higher education.

GEAR UP Tennessee, a federal grant to Tennessee expiring at the end of the 2023-24 school year. The report did not list an amount for the grant.

GEAR UP Nashville, a $13.1 million federal grant to MNPS expiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

New Skills Ready Nashville, a grant from JP Morgan Chase expiring at the end of the 2024-25 school year.

The Innovative School Model Grant, a grant expiring at the end of the 2025-26 school year that provided up to $1 million for high schools and $500,00 for middle schools.

Advise TN, a state-operated and state-funded grant, with no expiration date listed.

The expiration of pandemic-era federal relief funds this year is also a factor to consider, the report said.

"Looking ahead, both MNPS and the Nashville community are coming to a crossroads," the report said. "The Nashville community will need to determine whether it will bridge the gap and continue providing the resources for these student supports."

What the committee recommends

After months of extensive research that involved in-depth interviews with key stakeholders across MNPS, the committee made four recommendation to the district.

Here is how the report described the recommendations:

MNPS should evaluate the impacts and effectiveness of grants supporting K-12 postsecondary advising and create a plan for sustainability and scalability based on evaluation results.

MNPS should ensure their advising strategy clearly identifies how external community partners can best augment and reinforce the district's advising efforts to ensure all students have a pathway to a successful career.

MNPS should meaningfully encourage the full adoption of a postsecondary advising data collection and analysis mechanism available to appropriate staff and community-based partners engaged in postsecondary advising with support from state and other partners.

The Metro Nashville Council, the Tennessee legislature and postsecondary institutions should provide flexibility and tailor postsecondary enrollment and completion supports to better address barriers to student access and success.

The report gave detailed explanations of what the committee studied, who was part of the conversations, key findings in that research and what MNPS should consider if it chooses to implement each recommendation.

High praise for existing MNPS programs

While there is room for growth, the report also commended MNPS for its works in postsecondary advising in recent years.

It identified the following efforts:

New Skills Ready Nashville : A partnership between MNPS and multiple community partners funded by a $7 million investment by JPMorgan Chase. It supports underrepresented students seeking jobs and helps them transition into postsecondary education and high-wage, high-demand career pathways.

Stratford STEM Magnet High School and John Overton High School : Overton High has a college and career readiness team that regularly connects with its assigned students and provides presentations and workshops to support postsecondary pursuits. Stratford STEM set aside a space called The College Room where students can meet with a college and career specialist and others who support them as they consider what to do after graduating.

GEAR UP Senior Milestone Tracker : The tracker was launched in the 2023-24 school via GEAR UP Nashville to keep up with seniors as they apply for colleges, jobs, scholarships and even the military.

Adoption and expansion of Nashville Flex: The Nashville Flex scholarship aims to keep Nashville State Community College students on track as they navigate and graduate from college. It provides funding for things like laptops, textbooks and living expenses, along with offering academic, emotional and social support.

