How Nashville, Clarksville tornado victims can help improve weather warning systems

When some in the path of the Dec. 9 tornadoes took shelter, very few of them said they felt safe.

Whether that was because of the quality of shelter, access to information during the event or storm anxiety remains to be seen. The National Weather Service needs the public's help to figure that out, and more importantly, how to better tailor their messaging to help save as many lives as possible.

The NWS is asking residents to take two short surveys to "better understand how people receive, interpret and respond to tornado information" and improve how important weather information is broadcast.

"We didn't want to burden people in what might be a difficult time," Justin Sharpe, a researcher with the University of Oklahoma's Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research and Operations, said by phone.

While in-person interviews allow researchers like Sharpe to probe deeper into a person's experience, survey results can be used to create statistical answers to lingering questions about safe shelters and access to advanced warnings.

"That means we can get a broad pattern from different events: what warnings people received, what actions they took and what actions they didn't take," Sharpe said. "There's often different social vulnerabilities, lots of complexities in these decisions being made. So a lot of my work revolves around looking at what these social vulnerabilities are."

In the span of about a week, 85 people from Middle Tennessee have filled out the survey. The total includes five responses from Clarksville, about 26 from the Nashville area and about 28 from Hendersonville. Information from these surveys can help communities determine if any improvements can be made to limit loss of life in the future, Sharpe said.

As of Tuesday, Sharpe said respondents, broadly speaking, didn't feel particulary safe while sheltering. Only four people claimed to feel completely safe, he said.

"We hope this can be a cathartic experience for people, which makes them feel part of the wider community rather than just on their own," Sharpe said. "What we try to do is improve our science and improve our understanding and improve our messaging."

To take the two surveys visit https://inside.nssl.noaa.gov/tornado-tales and https://bit.ly/3TrdLdp.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee tornados: NWS seeking 'tornado tales' to improve messaging