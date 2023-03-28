Nashville community mourn Covenant School shooting victims: 3 students, 3 staff members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The city is mourning the loss of three children and three adults who were fatally shot Monday at a small, Christian elementary school.

The suspect, identified by police as a 28-year-old former student, entered the private Covenant School through a side door Monday morning and opened fire. Within 14 minutes, a team of five officers followed the sounds of gunfire to a second-floor lobby where they fatally shot the suspect.

All victims were affiliated with the Covenant School, located in the Green Hills neighborhood south of downtown Nashville.

The tragic incident is the nation's 89th shooting in a K-12 school this year, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. Last year, a school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, left 21 dead.

"In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting," said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. "My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you."

The community hosted several vigils Monday night where hundreds gathered to grieve and pray for the victims.

Here's what we know so far about the shooting victims.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9

Evelyn Dieckhaus was a student at The Covenant School.

Community members gathered at the Woodmont Christian Church on Monday night where senior minister Clay Stauffer shared through tears and a shaky voice, a story of Dieckhaus.

Dieckhaus was a third grader at the Covenant School and her sister, a fifth grader, is a member of the disciples class at the church. Evelyn’s sister cried as she said, “I don’t want to be an only child.”

Hallie Scruggs, 9

Hallie Scruggs was a student at The Covenant School.

William Kinney, 9

William Kinney was a student at The Covenant School.

Katherine Koonce, 60

Katherine Koonce was the headmaster at The Covenant School.

Cynthia Peak, 61

Authorities identified Cynthia Peak as a substitute teacher who was working at The Covenant School.

Mike Hill, 61

Authorities identified Mike Hill as a custodian at The Covenant School.

