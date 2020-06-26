Nashville Contractor Donates Security Fence to Preston Taylor Ministries for Annual Service Project

Nashville Non-Profit Receives $29,000 Gift of Perimeter Security

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2018, the children at Nashville's Preston Taylor Ministries were playing in their open playground when an intruder appeared and pointed a gun at them, causing them to flee inside. For its 2020 Good Friday Service Project, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville committed to securing the playground's perimeter via the donation and installation of secure perimeter fence systems.

Working through exceptional circumstances up to Good Friday, April 10, 2020, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville completed the installation of 545 linear feet of a 6-foot-high, black vinyl coated, Class 2B, chain link fence system with top and bottom rails and 147 linear feet of a 6-foot-high Ameristar Montage Plus ornamental steel fence system with flush top and bottom rails and special 3-inch air space for playgrounds. D&D Technologies' MagnaLatch self-latching devices were installed with self-closing devices at each single swing gate entrance, further enhancing the playground's security.

"The planning and installation of 2020's Good Friday Service Project were impacted, but not canceled, by the COVID-19 work restrictions," said Derek Smith, Chief Operating Officer. "Given the constraints and needing to employ a modified crew schedule, rather than have our entire staff working as in the past, completing the project to provide Preston Taylor's facility with a comprehensive playground security fence system was completed over the course of a few weeks."

"I am so thankful for our friends at Rio Grande Fence Company and for the great job they did installing a fence, not only to secure the area that we have for children to play in and learn about God and teamwork but just have a fun time," said Chan Sheppard, Executive Director of Preston Taylor Ministries. "Not only can they feel safe, they can also be inspired by the look and the feel of a space that's well-maintained."

About Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville

Since 1958, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville has been installing and repairing fences for commercial and industrial projects. Business owners, general contractors, government agencies, and sports facilities throughout the Mid-South turn to RGF for perimeter security and peace of mind. The Company won the American Fence Association National Fence Contractor of the Year Award in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2019.

Since it began in 2015, the annual Good Friday Service Project provides an enduring, visible tribute to the faith and ideals which Lee Roy Smith, Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville's Founder, strived to achieve in life and business. Each year, RGF selects a local non-profit with perimeter security needs and provides all materials and installation for a new, commercial-grade fence at no cost to the organization.

About Preston Taylor Ministries

https://prestontaylorministries.org/

MEDIA CONTACT:

Mark Dunn

mark@rgfence.com

615-244-4766

Related Images

donation-of-commercial-fence.jpg

Donation of Commercial Fence Installation to Preston Taylor Ministries

Donation of Commercial Fence Installation to Preston Taylor Ministries from Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville

new-playground-fence-at-preston.jpg

New Playground Fence at Preston Taylor Ministries

New Playground Fence at Preston Taylor Ministries donated by Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville

custom-logo-screen-and-chain-link.jpg

Custom Logo Screen and Chain Link Fence Donated to Preston Taylor Ministries

Custom Logo Screen and Chain Link Fence Donated to Preston Taylor Ministries by Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nashville-contractor-donates-security-fence-to-preston-taylor-ministries-for-annual-service-project-301084370.html

SOURCE Rio Grande Fence Co. of Nashville