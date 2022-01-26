Nashville DA Glenn Funk tests positive for COVID-19, delaying court hearings

District Attorney Glenn Funk speaks in court in 2019.

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk confirmed Wednesday he was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

Funk had been expected at the courthouse Wednesday as part of ongoing jury selection proceedings in the trial of Travis Reinking, the suspect Waffle House shooter, in Judge Mark Fishburn's courtroom.

Another hearing, in the case of Byron Black, a man on Tennessee's death row, was delayed Wednesday due to Funk's illness, attorneys told Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins. That hearing has been reset for next month.

Funk told The Tennessean he took a test after minor symptoms developed this week, "out of an abundance of caution." He said he is fully vaccinated and boosted and planned to quarantine at least five days, in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"I'll see where I am, hopefully I'll be able to participate in the trial next week. But there are three other lawyers all the way up to speed and going to press on with it," Funk said Wednesday morning. "Hopefully, I’ll be back by the time we start putting on proof."

Opening statements in the Waffle House trial are expected to begin next week.

Black, 65, was convicted of the 1988 murders of his girlfriend, Angela Clay, and her two daughters, Latoya and Lakeisha Clay, in Nashville. He received consecutive life sentences in two of the killings and the death penalty in the third.

He was scheduled to be executed in 2020, but COVID-19 related precautions twice delayed the date, the second time indefinitely.

Watkins is expected to hear arguments that Black is significantly intellectually disabled — so much so he is not competent to be executed. The defendant is asking to be resentenced under a new state law allowing the courts to review such cases.

