Nashville DA, Innocence Project: Murder by arson conviction should be tossed in 1992 Claude Garrett case

Claude Garrett, who is serving a life sentence on first degree murder. Garrett was convicted of killing his girlfriend in 1992 by setting fire to their home. Evidence that has come to light since suggests the conviction may have been based on junk fire science.

Two juries convicted Claude Francis Garrett of murder in the 1992 death of his girlfriend Lorie Lee Lance.

But the science his conviction was based on — twice — may be junk.

The Tennessee Innocence Project is pushing for his conviction to be overturned once again, and according to a new filing Monday in Davidson County Criminal Court, Nashville's District Attorney agrees.

"This office knows of clear and convincing evidence of creating a reasonable likelihood that Mr. Garrett did not commit the offense of which he was convicted," District Attorney General Glenn Funk wrote in the 51-page filing. "The state will then request a conviction in this matter be vacated and the case dismissed."

Lance, 24, died of smoke inhalation in the house the pair shared in Old Hickory after a massive fire that Garrett escaped, suffering burns.

She was found under a pile of household items in a utility room with no outside exit that sat off the kitchen.

Claude Garrett is helped out of the house by two firefighters on February 24, 1992.

Investigators at the time believed they found evidence of a "pour pattern" in the house, indicators that an accelerant was purposefully placed and ignited to start a fire.

Police quickly landed on her older boyfriend, Garrett, as a suspect in what, if an intentional killing, was a truly horrific crime.

But in the nearly 30 years since that fatal early morning blaze, fire science has undergone a revolution in research and methodology, and according to Monday's court filing by prosecutors, the blaze was not intentionally set.

Findings from the original investigation are woefully outdated, according to a new look at the evidence by the Davidson County District Attorney's Conviction Review Unit and the innocence project.

"The jurors who convicted Garrett were not armed with enough reliable testimony or meaningful data to weigh the question posed to them," CRU Director Sunny Eaton and Assistant Attorney Conner Webber wrote in Monday's court filing. "Today modern, data-driven scientific understanding allows us to analyze the evidence fairly and discern between feeling in fact."

"Interpreted in light of new scientific advances in guarded by the professional analysis of 10 experts who have reviewed the evidence in this case, there is no basis whatsoever to believe that incendiary act by Garrett caused this fire any more than a hypothesis suggesting accidental cause," the pair wrote.

Eaton said Monday she could not comment further because the case is pending. Attorney Mike Holley, who has helped investigate the case, also declined comment Monday because the case still must go before a judge.

It will be up to a criminal court judge to review the motion and decide what's next.

A conviction once tossed

This isn't the first time this argument has been raised. The CRU report seems to mirror a previous attempt from more than a decade ago to clear Garrett's name.

Garrett's first conviction was tossed out after it was revealed then-Nashville Assistant District Attorney John Zimmerman withheld a report from a responding firefighter about whether the door to the room where Lance was found was latched.

"His source of evidence was hearsay," the motion to vacate filed Monday reads - the CRU referring to Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Agent James F. Cooper, who analyzed the scene. "Cooper failed to analyze or preserve evidence on the latch and relied strictly on what he (the firefighter) claimed about its status."

Zimmerman is now with the Rutherford County DA's office, where he has come under scrutiny. Most recently, civil rights attorney Ben Crump called on federal authorities to investigate Zimmerman on charges of racially profiling businesses.

In Garrett's second trial, in 2003, experts did say they reviewed the possibility the "pour pattern" was erroneous, although questions have since been raised as to how that review would have been possible under the science available at the time.

In 2010, Garrett again pushed for a retrial, this time on the basis of junk fire science after numerous arson cases nationwide were tossed out on similar reasoning.

Then-Nashville Judge Seth Norman disagreed and denied his motion, according to reporting at the time.

His case received investigative reporting coverage again in 2015.

'Always maintained his innocence'

Lance was studying business at Volunteer State Community College and worked at Uno's Pizzeria. Her family said she was the friendly, happy type of person who "never met a stranger," according to the CRU report.

Garrett has always maintained his innocence.

Lorie Lance, in an undated Tennessean archive photo.

He said the pair had been out drinking that night with a family member, and got home around in the early hours of the morning.

They each fell asleep on sofas in the living room, then awoke at some point and moved to the bedroom together.

The fire started around 5 a.m. on Feb. 24, 1992.

Case files indicate Garrett said he woke up to the fire, and woke Lance. The pair made their way to the front door when, he said, Lance suddenly turned and ran back into the house as he ran outside.

Reports on his behavior immediately after he left the house differ, but do say he helped in the attempt to raise Lance's attention from outside as he and neighbors ran around the house breaking windows and calling her name.

'Sloppy evidence'

In the original trial, the state relied on evidence from Cooper, who found what he believed were signs the blaze was intentionally set.

But later case reviews highlight sloppy evidence-taking and minimal reconstruction efforts of the scene point toward the investigator having a foregone conclusion when he walked in the door, the report shows.

Cooper thought he could recognize the so-called "pour pattern" or an irregular burn pattern indicative of spilled flammable liquid later ignited, on sight.

That's impossible, new science shows.

And there's no way to tell whether, if the fire did start from spilled fuel, like kerosene kept in Garrett and Lance's home to fuel a heater, it was spilled accidentally.

The CRU report stops short of finding Garrett obviously innocent of murder.

But it does ask the court to vacate his previous conviction on the grounds the case against him dissolves under stricter scrutiny.

"When stripped of demonstrably unreliable testimony, faulty investigative methods, and baseless speculation, however, the case against Garrett is nonexistent," the CRU attorneys wrote.

Five similar cases

Exoneration units across the country are rare, and actual moves to vacate convictions rarer still.

But the Davidson County CRU, usually in conjunction with pushes from the Tennessee Innocence Project, has in recent years acted swiftly to overturn or dismiss five other cases.

Monday's filing comes just weeks after another push to exonerate a Nashville couple accused of child rape and murder in 1986.

A new investigation from the Tennessee Innocence Project suggests the "purely circumstantial" case against Joyce Watkins and Charles Dunn was flawed from the start.

The pair, the 4-year-old child's great aunt and her boyfriend, were sentenced in 1988.

Dunn and Watkins were given life sentences on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated rape. Lawyers now question whether the original case proved a sexual assault took place, according to the new legal filings.

Watkins, who maintains her innocence, was released on parole in 2015 and has spent the time since under strict Sex Offender Registry conditions. Dunn died of cancer in prison later that same year.

As in Garrett's case, it will be up to a criminal court judge to review the motion and decide what's next in the Dunn and Watkins case.

Reach reporter Mariah Timms at mtimms@tennessean.com or 615-259-8344 and on Twitter @MariahTimms.

