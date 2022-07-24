Nashville detectives seek help finding man suspected of raping of 74-year-old woman

Metro Nashville police detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they say raped a 74-year-old woman on Saturday.

The attack occurred inside the woman's home near Hillsboro West End, behind Elmington Park, according to Metro Nashville Police Department.

"Sex crimes detectives are working leads in today's stranger rape of a 74-year-old victim," MNPD wrote on Twitter. "The rapist surprised the victim inside her home when she came in from doing yard work."

A surveillance video caught an image of a man matching the suspect's description of a bald man with tattoos on his chest and hands. His face was covered with a bandana.

Police ask anyone with information about this crime to call 615-742-7463.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Nashville detectives seek help finding man suspected of raping woman