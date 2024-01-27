Nashville district attorney drops charges against country star Chris Young

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk has dropped all charges against Chris Young days after the chart-topping country star was arrested at the Dawg House Bar in Midtown.

Young was facing charges of resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on an officer in connection with the incident.

"After a review of all the evidence in this case, the office of the district attorney has determined that these charges will be dismissed," Funk said in a Friday evening statement.

Young, a Murfreesboro native, was at Tin Roof on Demonbreun Street Monday around 8:30 p.m. when agents from the Alcoholic Beverage Commission arrived for a compliance check, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit said when agents walked into the bar, Young had his ID in his hand above his head. His ID was scanned and determined to be accurate, and the agents walked away.

"Mr. Young started asking questions that were answered at that time and then began video recording us. We left the bar after finishing our check and went to Dawg House next door to continue compliance checks," the affidavit said. It noted that Young and several of his friends followed.

The agents checked the bar's credentials and began to leave when Young approached them, the affidavit said.

"While walking out the door, Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had," the affidavit reads. It adds that Young had slurred speech and bloodshot, watery eyes.

But Young's attorney said the affidavit's record of events wasn't accurate.

In a Wednesday statement, Bill Ramsey said that Young should have never been arrested, and he released video footage of the altercation between the country star and the agents.

“What happened to my client Chris Young at a bar in Nashville on Monday night was wrong," Ramsey said in the statement. He also called on the Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission to apologize "for the physical, emotional and professional harm done towards my client."

The video released by Ramsey showed several angles from Dawg House. No video from Tin Roof was released, and none of the video captured any of the argument between Young and the agents.

It shows Young reach his hand out toward one agent's arm or shoulder before the agent shoves Young backwards. He loses his footing, trips over a barstool and falls to the ground.

After getting up from the floor, Young puts his arms out to his side and starts to back away from the agent. Everyone at the bar stands and his friends are seen getting between Young and the agent.

